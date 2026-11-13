Cambridge neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you need furniture or baby supplies, these are worth a look.

Item: Free easel or blue bean bag

Condition: Used – good

Type: Accent furniture / bean bag (home goods)

Location: Cambridge, MA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Simple listing offering your choice of a free easel or a blue bean bag chair. Could be handy for a kid’s room, art space, or a casual reading corner.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Mixed nursing, pumping, and bottle-feeding supplies

Location: West Cambridge, MA (porch pickup)

Source: TrashNothing

Includes:

Medela Breast Milk feeding gift set (unused except for the storage bags it came with)

(unused except for the storage bags it came with) 50+ Medela breast milk storage bags (separately boxed)

(separately boxed) About 40 Lansinoh nursing pads

Medela hand pump

Haakaa pump

Spectra pump and parts

A handful of Dr. Brown’s bottles and accessories

Attachments to fit Dr. Brown’s bottles onto Spectra parts

All items are being given away together for porch pickup in West Cambridge.

👉 See this item on TrashNothing

Item: Gray sofa with ottoman

Location: Harvard Lawn, Belmont, MA (near Cambridge)

Source: Nextdoor

Comfortable gray couch from a dog-friendly home (owners kept it covered while in use). Includes a matching ottoman.

Dimensions:

Length: 77 1/2"

77 1/2" Depth: 30"

30" Seat height: 17"

17" Back height: 28"

28" Comes apart at: 49" lengthwise (helpful for moving)

Great free deal if you can transport it.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Cambridge tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.