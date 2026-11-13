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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Cambridge Right Now
Cambridge neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you need furniture or baby supplies, these are worth a look.
Free easel or blue bean bag
Item: Free easel or blue bean bag
Condition: Used – good
Type: Accent furniture / bean bag (home goods)
Location: Cambridge, MA
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Simple listing offering your choice of a free easel or a blue bean bag chair. Could be handy for a kid’s room, art space, or a casual reading corner.
Nursing/pumping supplies (West Cambridge)
Item: Mixed nursing, pumping, and bottle-feeding supplies
Location: West Cambridge, MA (porch pickup)
Source: TrashNothing
Includes:
- Medela Breast Milk feeding gift set (unused except for the storage bags it came with)
- 50+ Medela breast milk storage bags (separately boxed)
- About 40 Lansinoh nursing pads
- Medela hand pump
- Haakaa pump
- Spectra pump and parts
- A handful of Dr. Brown’s bottles and accessories
- Attachments to fit Dr. Brown’s bottles onto Spectra parts
All items are being given away together for porch pickup in West Cambridge.
👉 See this item on TrashNothing
Free Gray Sofa couch with Ottoman
Item: Gray sofa with ottoman
Location: Harvard Lawn, Belmont, MA (near Cambridge)
Source: Nextdoor
Comfortable gray couch from a dog-friendly home (owners kept it covered while in use). Includes a matching ottoman.
Dimensions:
- Length: 77 1/2"
- Depth: 30"
- Seat height: 17"
- Back height: 28"
- Comes apart at: 49" lengthwise (helpful for moving)
Great free deal if you can transport it.
Free items in Cambridge tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.