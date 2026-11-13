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Cambridge
📅 Dino Day for kids 4+ at Cambridge Public Library
4 days ago
📅 Dino Day at Cambridge Library for kids 4+
Celebrate DINO-vember at the Cambridge Public Library with a fun Dino Day on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00–11:30am (Central Time) in the Great Northern Meeting Room (300).
Kids ages 4 and up can enjoy a T-Rex Tea Party, Dinosaur Dig, and other dinosaur-themed activities.
Space is limited, so registration is required for each child participating.
This event is sponsored by DW Companies and the Cambridge Friends of the Library.
Perfect for school-age kids who love dinosaurs and hands-on STEM fun.
More Info: Dino Day! - LibCal - East ...
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