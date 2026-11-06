🔬 Cambridge, MA Science & Research Roles With Multiple Openings

Cambridge’s science scene is buzzing right now—labs, biotechs, and big research hubs are all hiring. If you’re into bench work, data, or leading programs, there’s likely something here with your name on it.

Employer: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Join MIT’s Center for Transportation & Logistics AgeLab to improve life for older adults through tech and social science research. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in a social/applied science, 2+ years of data analysis (Python/R/SPSS), and enjoy writing research summaries and managing complex projects.

Employer: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time (1-year appointment, possible extension)

Hands-on protein work in a biology lab studying cell signaling and biomolecular condensates. You’ll run E. coli expression, purification on ÄKTA/FPLC, fluorescent labeling, and QC by SDS-PAGE—ideal if you have at least 1 year of lab experience and want to deepen your protein biochemistry skills.

Employer: Eurofins PSS Insourcing Solutions

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $45–$50/hour (plus full benefits)

Lead small-molecule analytical work using HPLC/GC/KF/NMR to support process development for pharma clients. This is a Monday–Friday, 8am–4:30pm role with strong benefits, suited for chemists with a bachelor’s degree and 6+ years lab experience (or less with an advanced degree).

Employer: IBM Research

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time internship (graduate students)

Work with IBM researchers on quantum computing performance, benchmarking, and demonstrations. Best for PhD or research-focused master’s students in physics, CS, math, or engineering with quantum coursework and solid Python/scientific computing skills.

Employer: Sanofi

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

High-impact R&D leadership role guiding Sanofi’s Type 2 immunology portfolio across dermatology, GI, respiratory, and rheumatology. You’ll set research strategy, lead translational programs, and partner closely with clinical and commercial teams—ideal for PhD-level immunologists with 12+ years industry experience.

Employer: Novartis

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $185,500–$344,500/year (plus bonus, equity eligibility, and full benefits)

Toxicologic pathologist role shaping nonclinical safety strategy across a broad drug portfolio, including cell and gene therapy and radioligands. Requires DVM (or equivalent), pathology board certification, and 5+ years in toxicologic pathology, with a strong track record in regulatory documentation and cross-functional leadership.

Employer: Sanofi

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Lead late-stage clinical programs in rheumatology/transplant, mentoring CRDs and shaping global development and submission strategies. Best for MDs with 4+ years in pharma clinical development and experience in immunology-related areas.

Employer: Sanofi (via BioSpace listing)

Location: Cambridge, MA or Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

HEOR-heavy role owning US evidence-for-access strategy for Dupixent in COPD and asthma. Great match if you have an advanced degree (PhD/MD/MS/MPH/PharmD), 5+ years in HEOR, and deep knowledge of US payer dynamics and respiratory biologics.

Employer: Editas Medicine

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Contract (no benefits)

Pay: $61–$65/hour

Hands-on NGS lab role supporting CRISPR gene-editing programs with Illumina and Oxford Nanopore workflows. Perfect for BS/MS-level scientists with 5–8 years experience in NGS library prep, sequencing, and troubleshooting.

Employer: Editas Medicine

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Contract (no benefits)

Pay: $64–$69/hour

Build and run NGS data analysis pipelines for CRISPR programs, using tools like Python, R, Linux, AWS, and Snakemake. A strong fit for PhDs in bioinformatics/computational biology (or BS/MS with significant experience) who enjoy pipeline development and complex NGS data.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Cambridge labs often have related openings and internal mobility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.