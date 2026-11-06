🏗️ Cambridge MA Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Cambridge’s hardware and engineering scene is buzzing right now—especially for folks who like tough, hands-on problems. Here are a few standout roles worth a serious look.

Employer: Alpaca Research

Alpaca Research Location: Cambridge, MA (in-person, on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $300,000 – $350,000 + Equity

Own the full physical implementation of Alpaca’s ASICs, from early floorplanning through tapeout, as they build hardware for personal AI. This is a senior, on-site role where you set methodology, lead timing/power/physical signoff, work with foundries, and mentor the growing physical design team.

Employer: Tilde Bio (Flagship Pioneering company)

Location: Cambridge, MA, US

Type: Full-time (noted as senior/experienced)

Full-time (noted as senior/experienced) Salary: $108,000 – $176,000

Design ultra–low-noise analog and mixed-signal PCBs for nanopore-based biological sensing, from analog front ends to full board-level systems. You’ll work across firmware, mechanical, and bio teams, taking hardware from prototype to production in a cutting-edge life sciences platform.

Employer: Draper

Location: Cambridge, MA 02139

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $156,000 (US base range)

Join a nonprofit R&D powerhouse building optics-based celestial imaging instruments and related systems. You’ll design, model, test, and use astronomical instruments, work with tools like MATLAB and CAD, and support lab and field demos; a security clearance is required (or must be obtainable).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Cambridge employers here are used to hiring people who grow into big roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.