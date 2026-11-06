💻 Cambridge MA Tech Roles with Multiple $180K–$325K+ Openings

Cambridge’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially around AI, data, and biotech. If you’re in IT or software, there are several high‑impact roles here with serious pay and growth potential.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: Cambridge, MA (Hybrid/Onsite as listed by employer)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Cambridge): $218,700 – $249,600/year + performance incentives

Work on LLM foundation models and agentic AI using PyTorch, AWS Ultraclusters, Hugging Face and more. Ideal if you have a PhD or MS+experience in ML/AI, a track record of large deep learning models, and want to publish and ship models at scale.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Cambridge): $229,900 – $262,400/year + performance incentives

Senior IC role building LLM training, inference, agents, vector search, guardrails, and observability on cloud (AWS). Great fit if you have 6+ years in AI/ML engineering, strong Python/Go/Java/CUDA, and enjoy optimizing cost, latency, and throughput for large‑scale AI systems.

Employer: IBM

IBM Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time internship

Help build tools for fault‑tolerant quantum computing by improving a Rust‑based distributed simulator. Perfect for students (BS/MS/PhD) in CS, CE, Physics, or related fields with Rust, Linux, Git skills and interest in quantum computing and distributed systems.

Employer: TrnDigital (onsite at client)

(onsite at client) Location: Cambridge, MA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Lead enterprise IT operations and service delivery as the primary onsite IT contact for a complex environment, ideally in biotech/pharma/life sciences. Great for someone with 8+ years in enterprise IT, strong ITSM, incident/change management, and comfort working directly with lab and research teams.

Employer: Lila Sciences

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Expected Base Salary Range: $180,000 – $298,000/year + equity

Bridge ML research and production to accelerate discovery in materials and chemistry. You’ll own models and agentic workflows end‑to‑end, build ML pipelines, and deploy services on the cloud. Best for strong Python + PyTorch/Hugging Face engineers with real production ML experience.

Employer: Lila Sciences

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Expected Base Salary Range: $144,000 – $240,000/year + equity

Join the AI platform team building ML libraries, CI/CD, Ray‑based compute, and data pipelines. Ideal if you have 8+ years in Go or Python, are comfortable with Kubernetes, containers, MLOps/GitOps, and like working closely with ML researchers.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Cambridge, MA / Greater Boston & New England stores

Type: Full-time, field-based

Provide hands‑on IT support for grocery stores—POS, servers, networks, printers, scales—across Boston and nearby areas. Good match if you have 3–5+ years technical support/IT hardware experience, a reliable vehicle, and like a varied, on‑the‑road workday.

Employer: Akamai Technologies

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range (US): $139,300 – $250,700/year + bonus/equity

Blend cloud engineering, AI benchmarking, and technical marketing. You’ll deploy competitor cloud/AI platforms, run inference benchmarks (e.g., Llama, Mistral), and turn results into battle cards and strategy insights. Best for folks with ~12 years in cloud/DevOps/solutions architecture who enjoy hands‑on testing plus storytelling.

Employer: Scholar Rock

Location: Cambridge, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $245,000 – $325,000/year

Lead and build the enterprise data, integration, and analytics function for a growing biotech. You’ll own data architecture, pipelines, governance, and AI enablement across Commercial, R&D, Tech Ops, Quality, and G&A, while growing a high‑performing team. Great for leaders with 12+ years in data/analytics and 5+ years in technical leadership.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many teams are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.