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🚔 Several Public Safety & Security Jobs in Cambridge, MA
Cambridge security hiring is steady right now, especially around pharma, corporate, and research sites. If you like keeping people and property safe, there are a few solid options to check out.
Security Shift Supervisor – Pharmaceutical Company
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Cambridge, MA (corporate/pharma site; posting notes Boston)
- Type: Full-time (listed as Part Time in description; Monday–Friday, 3 PM–11 PM)
- Pay: $24.15/hour + paid orientation and training
Lead a team of officers on an evening shift, handle reports, and act as the go-between for management and site staff. Good fit if you have 1+ year of security supervisor experience and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, disability, retirement plans, paid holidays, and vacation.
Security Officer – Pharma Site Presence (Part-Time)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22.75/hour
- Schedule: Fri & Sat, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM
Unarmed role at a commercial/pharma site with daytime weekend shifts. You’ll patrol, monitor access points, respond to incidents, and use Allied’s tech to claim extra shifts if you want more hours.
Security Officer – Corporate Perimeter Patrol (Part-Time)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22.75/hour
- Schedule: Sat & Sun, 4:00 PM–12:00 AM
Unarmed perimeter patrol at a commercial site, focused on outdoor and access-point patrols. Great if you like being active, working evenings, and want the option to pick up more shifts through their platform.
Security Assistant Account Manager – Cambridge
- Employer: United Security Inc.
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Sunday–Wednesday & Friday, 1 PM–9 PM
Step into a leadership role managing security operations for a client account. You’ll handle client meetings, scheduling, supervising officers, and helping with hiring and training—ideal if you have 3+ years in security and some supervisory experience and want to grow into higher management.
Security Guard – Per Diem
- Employer: Draper (nonprofit R&D lab)
- Location: Cambridge, MA 02139
- Type: Per diem / part-time
- US Base Salary Range (full-time equivalent): $15.00–$225.00 (final pay depends on location, skills, and experience)
Guard and patrol a high-tech research campus, monitor CCTV and alarms, and respond to emergencies. Good for someone with 1–3 years of security, military, or law enforcement experience who’s comfortable with overnight/after-hours patrols and may be able to obtain a government security clearance.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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