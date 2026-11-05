👔 Cambridge, MA Exec & Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Cambridge’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for people who can blend strategy with tech or life sciences. Here are a few standout executive and management roles worth a look.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Cambridge): $200,700 – $229,100/year + performance-based incentives

Lead end-to-end product strategy for Capital One’s Finance Data North Star team, building data products that power AI and financial reporting across the company. This is a senior role where you define the operating model from scratch, drive cross-functional alignment, and work at the intersection of data, tech, and finance.

Employer: Hemab Therapeutics

Location: Boston/Cambridge, MA – Hybrid (2–3 days/week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Own clinical operations strategy and delivery for a key bleeding-disorder program (HMB-002 or HMB-003) from early development through pivotal trials. You’ll lead global studies, manage CROs, guide cross-functional teams, and help build Hemab’s growing structure while working on preventative treatments for serious bleeding disorders.

Employer: Akamai Technologies

Location: Cambridge, MA (FlexBase – office, home, or hybrid, as role allows)

(FlexBase – office, home, or hybrid, as role allows) Type: Full-time

Salary (US-based): $119,600 – $215,400/year + bonus, equity, ESPP

Guide major US and Canadian government customers on cloud, security, and web performance strategy using Akamai’s edge platform. You’ll own the relationship from pre-sales through delivery, act as a trusted advisor, and need US citizenship with the ability to obtain and keep a government clearance.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Cambridge leadership jobs move fast and new ones pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.