⚠️ 2027 Cambridge resident parking permits rising to $75

⚠️ Parking permit fee rising to $75 in 2027 – info session Nov. 18

The Cambridge Department of Transportation (CDOT) is holding a drop-in info session about big changes to the 2027 Resident Parking Permit program.

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 2:00–4:00 p.m.

Where: Cambridge Senior Center, 806 Massachusetts Avenue

Who: Open to all Cambridge residents, any age. No appointment needed.

Starting in 2027:

The annual Resident Parking Permit fee increases from $25 to $75 .

. The automatic fee waiver for residents 65+ will end .

. Residents of any age who find the $75 fee a financial hardship can request a waiver by checking a box on the regular permit application (no separate form).

CDOT staff will answer questions about:

The new $75 fee and financial hardship waiver

and Changes to permit limits and Visitor Parking Permits

and How and when to renew for 2027

to renew for 2027 Applying or renewing online or in person

Learn more at www.cambridgema.gov/rpp.