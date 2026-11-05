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Cambridge

⚠️ 2027 Cambridge resident parking permits rising to $75

7 days ago
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⚠️ Parking permit fee rising to $75 in 2027 – info session Nov. 18

The Cambridge Department of Transportation (CDOT) is holding a drop-in info session about big changes to the 2027 Resident Parking Permit program.

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 2:00–4:00 p.m.
Where: Cambridge Senior Center, 806 Massachusetts Avenue
Who: Open to all Cambridge residents, any age. No appointment needed.

Starting in 2027:

  • The annual Resident Parking Permit fee increases from $25 to $75.
  • The automatic fee waiver for residents 65+ will end.
  • Residents of any age who find the $75 fee a financial hardship can request a waiver by checking a box on the regular permit application (no separate form).

CDOT staff will answer questions about:

  • The new $75 fee and financial hardship waiver
  • Changes to permit limits and Visitor Parking Permits
  • How and when to renew for 2027
  • Applying or renewing online or in person

Learn more at www.cambridgema.gov/rpp.

More Info: 2027 Resident Parking Permit Changes: Drop-In Info...

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