undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cambridge
💰 2027 Cambridge parking permit changes + Nov 18 help session
7 days ago
💰 2027 Cambridge parking permit changes + Nov 18 help session
The Cambridge Department of Transportation (CDOT) is changing the 2027 Resident Parking Permit program and offering help to explain it.
Drop-in info session
- Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
- Time: 2:00–4:00 PM
- Location: Cambridge Senior Center, 806 Massachusetts Avenue
- Open to all Cambridge residents, any age. No appointment needed.
Key 2027 changes
- Annual permit fee goes from $25 to $75.
- Automatic free permits for residents 65+ will end.
- Financial hardship waiver: residents of any age can get the fee waived by checking a box on the regular application (no separate form).
- People with a valid disability plate or placard still get permits at no cost.
- New limit: 2 Resident Parking Permits per person (was 4).
- Free Visitor Parking Permit pilot: eligible households can get one free visitor permit in 2027.
Renewal timeline
- Dec 1, 2026: Online renewals open for current 2026 permit holders.
- Jan 4, 2027: New applications + in-person renewals start at Parking Services, City Hall Annex, 344 Broadway.
- Mar 31, 2027: Last day to renew a 2026 permit. From Apr 1, only 2027 permits are valid.
More details: www.cambridgema.gov/rpp
More Info: Cambridge to Host November 18 Afternoon Drop-In at...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.