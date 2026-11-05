💰 2027 Cambridge parking permit changes + Nov 18 help session The Cambridge Department of Transportation (CDOT) is changing the 2027 Resident Parking Permit program and offering help to explain it. Drop-in info session Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Wednesday, Time: 2:00–4:00 PM

Location: Cambridge Senior Center, 806 Massachusetts Avenue

Open to all Cambridge residents, any age. No appointment needed. Key 2027 changes Annual permit fee goes from $25 to $75 .

. Automatic free permits for residents 65+ will end .

. Financial hardship waiver : residents of any age can get the fee waived by checking a box on the regular application (no separate form).

: residents of can get the fee waived by (no separate form). People with a valid disability plate or placard still get permits at no cost .

still get permits . New limit: 2 Resident Parking Permits per person (was 4).

(was 4). Free Visitor Parking Permit pilot: eligible households can get one free visitor permit in 2027. Renewal timeline Dec 1, 2026: Online renewals open for current 2026 permit holders.

Online renewals open for current 2026 permit holders. Jan 4, 2027: New applications + in-person renewals start at Parking Services, City Hall Annex, 344 Broadway .

New applications + in-person renewals start at . Mar 31, 2027: Last day to renew a 2026 permit. From Apr 1, only 2027 permits are valid. More details: www.cambridgema.gov/rpp

More Info: Cambridge to Host November 18 Afternoon Drop-In at...