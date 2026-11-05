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Cambridge

💰 2027 Cambridge parking permit changes + Nov 18 help session

7 days ago
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💰 2027 Cambridge parking permit changes + Nov 18 help session

The Cambridge Department of Transportation (CDOT) is changing the 2027 Resident Parking Permit program and offering help to explain it.

Drop-in info session

  • Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
  • Time: 2:00–4:00 PM
  • Location: Cambridge Senior Center, 806 Massachusetts Avenue
  • Open to all Cambridge residents, any age. No appointment needed.

Key 2027 changes

  • Annual permit fee goes from $25 to $75.
  • Automatic free permits for residents 65+ will end.
  • Financial hardship waiver: residents of any age can get the fee waived by checking a box on the regular application (no separate form).
  • People with a valid disability plate or placard still get permits at no cost.
  • New limit: 2 Resident Parking Permits per person (was 4).
  • Free Visitor Parking Permit pilot: eligible households can get one free visitor permit in 2027.

Renewal timeline

  • Dec 1, 2026: Online renewals open for current 2026 permit holders.
  • Jan 4, 2027: New applications + in-person renewals start at Parking Services, City Hall Annex, 344 Broadway.
  • Mar 31, 2027: Last day to renew a 2026 permit. From Apr 1, only 2027 permits are valid.

More details: www.cambridgema.gov/rpp

More Info: Cambridge to Host November 18 Afternoon Drop-In at...

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