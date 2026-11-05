🏗️ Multiple Cambridge Engineering Roles, Many Paying $120K+

Cambridge is buzzing with R&D, biotech, and defense work right now. If you’re an engineer who likes hard problems and real hardware, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: RTX (BBN Technologies)

RTX (BBN Technologies) Location: Cambridge, MA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $68,900 – $131,100

Work on real-time embedded and FPGA systems for advanced aerospace and defense R&D. Great fit if you know VHDL/Verilog, DSP on FPGAs, high‑speed interfaces, and can qualify for a DoD Secret clearance. Relocation help and a big-company benefits package are included.

Employer: Flagship Pioneering / Tilde Bio (FL110)

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $108,000 – $176,000

Own the low-noise analog and mixed-signal electronics behind nanopore sensing instruments, from analog front end through multilayer PCB design. Ideal if you love picoamp-level measurements, signal integrity, EMI/EMC, and taking boards from prototype to production in a small, multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Draper

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $62,500 – $275,000 (base range across levels/locations)

Senior role focused on thermal and structural analysis for rugged electro‑mechanical systems, satellites, and harsh‑environment hardware. You’ll run FEA and analytical models, guide design changes, and mentor junior engineers. Security clearance is required (or ability to obtain).

Employer: Draper

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $62,500 – $220,000 (base range across levels/locations)

Join Draper’s Acoustic and Vibration Technologies group working on sensors for national security: acoustics, vibration, optics, LiDAR/SONAR, and more. Good match if you enjoy analog front ends, embedded DSP, control loops, and hands-on lab work. Open from entry level up to principal, with clearance needed.

Employer: Scholar Rock

Location: Cambridge, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $175,000 a year

Lead downstream mAb manufacturing across global CDMOs for a neuromuscular disease biotech. You’ll own chromatography, filtration, tech transfer, PPQ/validation, CPV, and investigations, with about 25% travel to partner sites. Great for engineers with strong GMP biologics experience who like being the go‑to process SME.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—Cambridge employers are often flexible for the right engineer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.