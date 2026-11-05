📅 Nov 5 open studio for Library Card Design Contest

📅 Library Card Design Contest Open Studio on Nov 5

Want to enter the Cambridge Public Library Card Design Contest but need time and space to work on your idea?

Come to the Library Card Design Contest Open Studio on November 5, 2026. During this session, you can:

Work on your design using library-provided templates and basic art supplies

Get help from library staff to scan and upload your finished entry

This is a relaxed, drop-in style work time to get your submission ready.

For full rules and eligibility, please visit the contest information link provided by the Cambridge Public Library.