💰 Cambridge, MA finance jobs with multiple high-paying roles

Cambridge has a strong finance scene right now, especially around biotech and tech investing. Here are a few solid roles if you like numbers, deals, and clear career paths.

Employer: Novartis

Novartis Location: Cambridge, MA (no relocation or visa sponsorship)

(no relocation or visa sponsorship) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $132,300 – $245,700/year

Work on life sciences venture investments with a small, experienced team. You’ll do scientific and business due diligence, build financial models, and help shape investment decisions on cutting-edge biotech companies.

Employer: Not listed (multifamily apartment complex)

Not listed (multifamily apartment complex) Location: Cambridge, MA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $71,000 – $85,600/year

Handle general ledger work and financial reporting for a residential property. Good fit if you like steady accounting work, Excel, and clear impact on how a property is run, plus a full benefits package.

Employer: In-Q-Tel (IQT)

Location: Cambridge, MA (hybrid; also hiring in Menlo Park, CA and McLean, VA)

(hybrid; also hiring in Menlo Park, CA and McLean, VA) Type: Contract, summer associate

Contract, summer associate Compensation: $55 – $65/hour

Summer role on the investment team, helping source deals, support due diligence, and do market research on venture-backed tech sectors. U.S. citizenship is required, and they’re targeting students who can start full-time in summer 2027.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on what they want and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.