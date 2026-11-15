Camarillo has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. Here are a few pups at Ventura County Animal Services who would love to meet you.

Breed: Pomeranian mix

Pomeranian mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with red/golden/orange or chestnut markings

White with red/golden/orange or chestnut markings Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

PAPI JR is a young, fluffy Pomeranian mix with a striking white-and-red coat. If you’re looking for a smaller dog to add to your family, this little guy could be a great match. Call the shelter to ask about his energy level, training, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet PAPI JR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Boxer mix

German Shepherd Dog / Boxer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

A shelter volunteer shared that PRINCESS did amazing at a PetSmart adoption event. She rode calmly in the car, sat politely looking out the window, and stayed mellow and friendly the whole time. She got along with three other dogs at the event and let kids, adults, and seniors pet her. She loved treats and even relaxed and laid down on the drive home. PRINCESS sounds like a gentle, easygoing companion who handles busy environments well.

👉 Meet PRINCESS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / German Shepherd Dog mix

Boxer / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

SUGMOTO is a young Boxer–Shepherd mix with a handsome brown-and-white coat. This mix often brings together the smarts of a shepherd and the fun, bouncy spirit of a boxer. Ask the shelter about his activity level, training needs, and whether he’s met other dogs or kids.

👉 Meet SUGMOTO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

CHARLIE is a classic black German Shepherd, a breed known for loyalty and intelligence. As an adult dog, he may already have some manners and training under his belt. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality, exercise needs, and what kind of home would suit him best.

👉 Meet CHARLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Camarillo, CA, consider visiting Ventura County Animal Services or giving them a call at (805) 388-4341 to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.