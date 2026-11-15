undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Camarillo
Camarillo has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. Here are a few pups at Ventura County Animal Services who would love to meet you.
PAPI JR
- Breed: Pomeranian mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with red/golden/orange or chestnut markings
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
PAPI JR is a young, fluffy Pomeranian mix with a striking white-and-red coat. If you’re looking for a smaller dog to add to your family, this little guy could be a great match. Call the shelter to ask about his energy level, training, and how he does with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet PAPI JR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PRINCESS
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Boxer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
A shelter volunteer shared that PRINCESS did amazing at a PetSmart adoption event. She rode calmly in the car, sat politely looking out the window, and stayed mellow and friendly the whole time. She got along with three other dogs at the event and let kids, adults, and seniors pet her. She loved treats and even relaxed and laid down on the drive home. PRINCESS sounds like a gentle, easygoing companion who handles busy environments well.
👉 Meet PRINCESS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SUGMOTO
- Breed: Boxer / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
SUGMOTO is a young Boxer–Shepherd mix with a handsome brown-and-white coat. This mix often brings together the smarts of a shepherd and the fun, bouncy spirit of a boxer. Ask the shelter about his activity level, training needs, and whether he’s met other dogs or kids.
👉 Meet SUGMOTO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHARLIE
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
CHARLIE is a classic black German Shepherd, a breed known for loyalty and intelligence. As an adult dog, he may already have some manners and training under his belt. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality, exercise needs, and what kind of home would suit him best.
👉 Meet CHARLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Camarillo, CA, consider visiting Ventura County Animal Services or giving them a call at (805) 388-4341 to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.