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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Camarillo Right Now
Camarillo neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to holiday gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.
Casper Twin/XL Bed Frame
- Item: Casper twin XL bed frame
- Condition: Described as sturdy
- Size: Twin XL
- Location: Arneill Ranch, Camarillo, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
Simple, sturdy frame that should work well for a twin XL mattress in a bedroom or guest room.
World Market Black Wooden Desk with Drawers
- Item: Black wooden desk with two drawers
- Condition: Described as sturdy
- Use: Good for home or office
- Location: Camilar, Camarillo, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
Nice solid desk with storage drawers, great for homework, crafting, or a home office setup.
Christmas Tree Stand
- Item: Christmas tree stand
- Features: Adjustable diameter, made with tough poly plastic
- Extra info: Poster notes there are dimensions listed in the original post
- Location: Sun Grove, Camarillo, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
Handy stand to keep your tree upright and secure for the holidays.
Free Green Sofa and Love Seat
- Item: Light green sofa and love seat set
- Condition: Comfortable; cushions have water stains (poster says they used covers and they looked brand new)
- Cost: Free, but you must haul it away yourself
- Location: Lantana, Camarillo, CA — on Lucero between Coe and Christina
- Source: nextdoor.com
Nice matching seating set if you don’t mind using slipcovers or cleaning the cushions.
Bonus: Neighbor Looking to Trade for a Kitchen Scale
This one isn’t a freebie, but a neighbor is looking for a 5 kg / 10 lb mechanical kitchen scale and is open to a trade:
- Post: Looking for 5 lb Mechanical Kitchen Scale
- Location: Rancho Adolfo Estates, Camarillo, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
If you have a spare scale, you might be able to swap it for something you need.
Free items in Camarillo tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.