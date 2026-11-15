Camarillo neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to holiday gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.

Item: Casper twin XL bed frame

Casper Condition: Described as sturdy

Described as Size: Twin XL

Twin XL Location: Arneill Ranch, Camarillo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, sturdy frame that should work well for a twin XL mattress in a bedroom or guest room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Black wooden desk with two drawers

with Condition: Described as sturdy

Described as Use: Good for home or office

Good for Location: Camilar, Camarillo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice solid desk with storage drawers, great for homework, crafting, or a home office setup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Christmas tree stand

Features: Adjustable diameter , made with tough poly plastic

, made with Extra info: Poster notes there are dimensions listed in the original post

Poster notes there are listed in the original post Location: Sun Grove, Camarillo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy stand to keep your tree upright and secure for the holidays.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Light green sofa and love seat set

set Condition: Comfortable; cushions have water stains (poster says they used covers and they looked brand new)

Comfortable; (poster says they used covers and they looked brand new) Cost: Free , but you must haul it away yourself

, but Location: Lantana, Camarillo, CA — on Lucero between Coe and Christina

— on Source: nextdoor.com

Nice matching seating set if you don’t mind using slipcovers or cleaning the cushions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Bonus: Neighbor Looking to Trade for a Kitchen Scale

This one isn’t a freebie, but a neighbor is looking for a 5 kg / 10 lb mechanical kitchen scale and is open to a trade:

Post: Looking for 5 lb Mechanical Kitchen Scale

Looking for 5 lb Mechanical Kitchen Scale Location: Rancho Adolfo Estates, Camarillo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

If you have a spare scale, you might be able to swap it for something you need.

Free items in Camarillo tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.