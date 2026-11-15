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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Camarillo
Camarillo has some very special cats waiting at Ventura County Animal Services for loving homes. All of these kitties are Domestic Shorthairs with different colors, ages, and personalities just starting to shine.
Below are several cats all listed as “A” on Adopt-a-Pet, but each has a unique link and description. Please click through to learn more about each one.
A – Calico Baby Girl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services (Camarillo, CA)
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
This tiny calico girl is just starting life and looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved. Kittens do best with lots of playtime and gentle handling.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Brown Tabby Baby Girl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
A classic brown tabby kitten, ready to explore your home and your heart. Check her listing for more details on her temperament and any current vet care.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Calico Baby Girl (Second Listing)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
Another calico baby listed as A, possibly a littermate to the others. The shelter’s page will have the most accurate, up-to-date info on her.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Black Baby Boy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (All)
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
A sleek black kitten who will likely grow into a handsome house panther. Black cats are often overlooked, so be sure to check him out.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Adult Gray/Blue Tabby Boy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
If you prefer a more settled cat, this adult tabby boy may be a great match. Adult cats often adjust well and their personalities are easier to see.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Brown/Chocolate Baby Girl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or Chocolate (Mostly)
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
This mostly brown/chocolate kitten has a unique coat and a bright future with the right family.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Orange Tabby Baby Boy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red Tabby
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
A sunny orange tabby kitten, often known for big personalities. Check his listing for more about his behavior and any special needs.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Black Baby Girl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (All)
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
A sweet black kitten girl who will need a patient home to guide her through kittenhood.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Second Black Baby Girl Listing
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (All)
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
Another black baby girl listed as A, possibly a sibling to the others. The shelter can confirm if she’s part of a bonded pair or litter.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please call Ventura County Animal Services at (805) 388-4341 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these listings with friends and neighbors in Camarillo, CA can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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