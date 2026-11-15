Camarillo has some very special cats waiting at Ventura County Animal Services for loving homes. All of these kitties are Domestic Shorthairs with different colors, ages, and personalities just starting to shine.

Below are several cats all listed as “A” on Adopt-a-Pet, but each has a unique link and description. Please click through to learn more about each one.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services (Camarillo, CA)

(Camarillo, CA) Phone: (805) 388-4341

This tiny calico girl is just starting life and looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved. Kittens do best with lots of playtime and gentle handling.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

A classic brown tabby kitten, ready to explore your home and your heart. Check her listing for more details on her temperament and any current vet care.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

Another calico baby listed as A, possibly a littermate to the others. The shelter’s page will have the most accurate, up-to-date info on her.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black (All)

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

A sleek black kitten who will likely grow into a handsome house panther. Black cats are often overlooked, so be sure to check him out.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

If you prefer a more settled cat, this adult tabby boy may be a great match. Adult cats often adjust well and their personalities are easier to see.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown or Chocolate (Mostly)

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

This mostly brown/chocolate kitten has a unique coat and a bright future with the right family.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Orange or Red Tabby

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

A sunny orange tabby kitten, often known for big personalities. Check his listing for more about his behavior and any special needs.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black (All)

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

A sweet black kitten girl who will need a patient home to guide her through kittenhood.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black (All)

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

Another black baby girl listed as A, possibly a sibling to the others. The shelter can confirm if she’s part of a bonded pair or litter.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please call Ventura County Animal Services at (805) 388-4341 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these listings with friends and neighbors in Camarillo, CA can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.