Camarillo’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options from national brands and local employers. If you like closing deals, building relationships, or growing brands, these are worth a look.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Camarillo, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,100 – $99,800/year + potential bonus/commission

Sell ADP’s HR and payroll tech to mid‑sized companies in a protected territory. Full sales cycle, lots of product depth, and uncapped earning potential with strong training and day‑one benefits.

Employer: Simon Property Group – Camarillo Premium Outlets

Location: Camarillo, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,604 – $113,041/year

Help drive revenue and marketing strategy for one of the area’s busiest shopping centers. Mix of sales, sponsorships, events, and media, plus some leadership duties and room to grow.

Employer: AppleOne Employment Services (for local agency)

Location: Camarillo, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$35/hour DOE + commission, benefits, perks

Client‑facing role selling and servicing commercial, health, and personal insurance. Great fit if you have at least 2 years of insurance sales, a CA Life & Health license, and want commission upside with a stable base.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—Camarillo employers are clearly hiring in sales and marketing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.