Camarillo retail is busy right now, with national brands hiring across malls and grocery stores. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles, many with solid hourly pay and growth paths.

Employer: Old Navy (Gap Inc.)

Old Navy (Gap Inc.) Location: Camarillo, CA (Camarillo Premium Outlets)

(Camarillo Premium Outlets) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.25 – $32.25/hour

Lead a fun, fast-paced outlet store, helping run sales, merchandising, and team development. Comes with strong retail brand backing, 50% off regular-price merch at Old Navy/Gap/Banana Republic/Athleta, PTO, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and full medical/dental/vision for eligible staff.

Employer: VONS (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Camarillo, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive hourly (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Great starter job if you like staying busy and talking with people. You’ll run registers, bag, grab carts, and keep the front end tidy, with flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health benefits and PTO for eligible employees.

Employer: VF Corporation – The North Face

Location: Camarillo, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.40 – $31.68/hour + incentive potential

Step into a key leadership role at an outdoor-lifestyle brand, coaching associates and driving sales while keeping the store running smoothly. Ideal if you have 1+ year of retail leadership, love an active, fast-paced setting, and want bonus potential on top of hourly pay.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have other roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.