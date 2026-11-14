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🐱 Colorful Camarillo Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Camarillo has several lovely shelter cats all sharing the same simple name: A. Each one is unique in age, color, and personality, and all are hoping for a safe, loving home.
Below are the different cats named A at Ventura County Animal Services. Please check their links for full details on temperament, vaccines, and spay/neuter status.
A – Tortoiseshell Adult Female
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
This adult tortie girl has that classic patchwork coat and is waiting for someone who loves the unique look of tortoiseshell cats.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Gray/Blue Tabby Baby Male
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
A soft gray/blue tabby kitten, perfect for someone looking to raise a playful youngster.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Black & White (Tuxedo) Baby Male
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
This kitten wears a classic tuxedo coat and is ready to grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Orange Tabby Baby Female
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or Red Tabby
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
A rare female orange tabby kitten, bright and sunny in color and ready for a new home.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – All-Black Baby Female
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (All)
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
A sleek, all-black kitten for anyone who loves the classic “mini panther” look.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Gray/Blue Tabby Baby Female
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
Another sweet gray/blue tabby kitten, this time a little girl, hoping for a gentle home.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Young Orange/Red Female
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or Red (Mostly)
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
A young orange/red girl, a bit older than a kitten but still very youthful and full of potential.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Brown/Chocolate Baby Female
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or Chocolate (Mostly)
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
This kitten has a rich brown/chocolate coat and is ready to start life with a caring family.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Brown Tabby Adult Male
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services
- Phone: (805) 388-4341
A handsome brown tabby adult male, ideal if you prefer a cat who is past the tiny kitten stage.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Camarillo, CA, consider visiting Ventura County Animal Services or calling (805) 388-4341 to ask about any of these cats named A. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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