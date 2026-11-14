Camarillo has several lovely shelter cats all sharing the same simple name: A. Each one is unique in age, color, and personality, and all are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Below are the different cats named A at Ventura County Animal Services. Please check their links for full details on temperament, vaccines, and spay/neuter status.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

This adult tortie girl has that classic patchwork coat and is waiting for someone who loves the unique look of tortoiseshell cats.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

A soft gray/blue tabby kitten, perfect for someone looking to raise a playful youngster.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

This kitten wears a classic tuxedo coat and is ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Orange or Red Tabby

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

A rare female orange tabby kitten, bright and sunny in color and ready for a new home.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Black (All)

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

A sleek, all-black kitten for anyone who loves the classic “mini panther” look.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

Another sweet gray/blue tabby kitten, this time a little girl, hoping for a gentle home.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Orange or Red (Mostly)

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

A young orange/red girl, a bit older than a kitten but still very youthful and full of potential.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown or Chocolate (Mostly)

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

This kitten has a rich brown/chocolate coat and is ready to start life with a caring family.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Shelter: Ventura County Animal Services

Phone: (805) 388-4341

A handsome brown tabby adult male, ideal if you prefer a cat who is past the tiny kitten stage.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Camarillo, CA, consider visiting Ventura County Animal Services or calling (805) 388-4341 to ask about any of these cats named A. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.