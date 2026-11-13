Camarillo’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and management roles, with some solid hourly pay on the table.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Camarillo, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: CA minimum wage + $1–$5/hour (based on experience and time with employer)

Fast-paced pizza shop where you help run shifts, handle inventory and cash, and lead the crew. Good fit if you like being in charge and want a clear path to General Manager and performance-based bonuses.

Employer: Jersey Mike’s

Location: Camarillo, CA (Ventura-area stores)

Type: Part-time (up to ~20 hours/week)

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Cheerful, high-energy sandwich shop role with flexible schedules, free meal each shift, and room to grow. Includes perks like 401(k), health insurance, and employee discounts for part-time team members.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Camarillo, CA (must be flexible within ~50 miles)

(must be flexible within ~50 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $26.50–$29.50/hour

Lead a single Panda Express location, from hiring and coaching staff to hitting sales goals and keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and strong career growth support.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.