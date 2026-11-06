🏥 Camarillo Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Healthcare hiring around Camarillo is steady right now, with options both in-home and in the hospital. If you’re looking for flexible hours or a stable clinical role, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Right at Home Simi Valley

Right at Home Simi Valley Location: Serving Moorpark, Simi Valley, and Camarillo, CA

Serving Type: OTHER (in-home caregiving)

OTHER (in-home caregiving) Pay: $17.50–$20.00 per hour, weekly pay

Help seniors and adults stay safe and comfortable at home with companionship, light housekeeping, meals, and personal care. Flexible shifts, paid time off, 401(k) with match after a year, and training make this a good fit if you’re caring and want meaningful, local work.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Dignity Health St. John’s Hospital Camarillo

Location: Camarillo, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36.67 – $45.80 per hour

Provide direct patient care in a sub-acute setting, working closely with RNs and physicians on care plans, meds, and treatments. This role is ideal if you’re a CA-licensed LVN with at least one year in acute or long-term care and want to grow in a respected, award-winning community hospital.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Camarillo tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.