🏥 Calverton, MD Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & Part-Time Roles

Calverton’s healthcare scene is busy, with strong demand for both travel clinicians and part-time support roles. Here are a few solid options if you’re looking to boost your income or try something new.

Employer: ARMStaffing

ARMStaffing Location: Calverton, MD

Salary: $2,512 per week (travel pay package)

(travel pay package) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: Day shift, 10-hour shifts, ~40 hrs/week, call 2–3 times/week plus 1 weekend/month

You’ll work as a CVOR Tech in the Operating Room, supporting cardiovascular, general, and neuro surgeries while keeping a sterile field. Great fit if you have 1+ year CVOR scrub experience, NBSTSA or TS-C, and BLS, and want strong weekly pay on a defined 13-week assignment.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source (Wellspring One)

Wellspring Nurse Source (Wellspring One) Location: Calverton, MD

Salary: $2,075 per week (travel pay package)

(travel pay package) Type: Full-time, Travel, 14-week contract

Schedule: Day shift, 8-hour shifts, ~40 hrs/week

This Respiratory Therapist travel role offers steady daytime hours and a clear 14-week timeline. Ideal if you want solid weekly pay, a nurse-owned agency, and support from a dedicated travel team while you build your allied health resume.

Employer: Actify ABA

Location: Calverton, MD 20705 and surrounding area

Salary: $22–$27/hour

Type: Part-time (about 14 hrs/week)

Schedule: Evenings, Mon–Thurs, 4:00 pm–7:30 pm

Work 1:1 with kids providing in-home or in-school ABA therapy, following BCBA treatment plans and tracking progress. This role comes with bonus opportunities, PTO, holiday pay, referral bonuses, and training/cert help, and is great if you want to grow in ABA and can get or already have your RBT certification.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.