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🏥 Calverton, MD Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & Part-Time Roles
Calverton’s healthcare scene is busy, with strong demand for both travel clinicians and part-time support roles. Here are a few solid options if you’re looking to boost your income or try something new.
Travel CVOR Technologist – $2,512/week
- Employer: ARMStaffing
- Location: Calverton, MD
- Salary: $2,512 per week (travel pay package)
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Schedule: Day shift, 10-hour shifts, ~40 hrs/week, call 2–3 times/week plus 1 weekend/month
You’ll work as a CVOR Tech in the Operating Room, supporting cardiovascular, general, and neuro surgeries while keeping a sterile field. Great fit if you have 1+ year CVOR scrub experience, NBSTSA or TS-C, and BLS, and want strong weekly pay on a defined 13-week assignment.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,075/week
- Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source (Wellspring One)
- Location: Calverton, MD
- Salary: $2,075 per week (travel pay package)
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 14-week contract
- Schedule: Day shift, 8-hour shifts, ~40 hrs/week
This Respiratory Therapist travel role offers steady daytime hours and a clear 14-week timeline. Ideal if you want solid weekly pay, a nurse-owned agency, and support from a dedicated travel team while you build your allied health resume.
Evening Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Actify ABA
- Location: Calverton, MD 20705 and surrounding area
- Salary: $22–$27/hour
- Type: Part-time (about 14 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Evenings, Mon–Thurs, 4:00 pm–7:30 pm
Work 1:1 with kids providing in-home or in-school ABA therapy, following BCBA treatment plans and tracking progress. This role comes with bonus opportunities, PTO, holiday pay, referral bonuses, and training/cert help, and is great if you want to grow in ABA and can get or already have your RBT certification.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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