Calvert County briefs

Branch to honor citizens

The Calvert County Branch of the NAACP is hosting a luncheon Saturday, Nov. 2, at noon. The event will be held at Bethel Way of the Cross Church of Christ on Cherry Hill Road in Huntingtown. In addition to a tribute to American Legion Gray Ray Post 220, six residents will be recognized. For tickets, email naacpcalvert@gmail.com.

Center to be temporarily closed

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens the Southern Community Center in Lusby will be temporarily closed Nov. 9 through 11 for annual floor maintenance. The community center will be open Nov. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Normal hours of operation will resume Nov. 12.

Town hosting beach campfires

The Town of North Beach is planning campfires on the beach from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Enjoy hot chocolate and marshmallows while you warm up around the campfire. The campfires are planned for Nov. 8 and 15, and Dec. 6 and 20. Call town hall at 301-855-6681 or 410-257-9618 for more information.

Swamp trails reopen

The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Sanctuary trail systems have reopened for public use. The trails were closed for renovations to the parking lot and stormwater management system in September. The nature center remains closed.

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Sanctuary is 100-acre nature sanctuary located at 2880 Grays Road in Prince Frederick. It is home to one of the northernmost stands of bald cypress trees in North America. For updates on parks and recreation services, park availability, field closures and more go to www.facebook.com/calvertcountyparks.

Quilt trail tour scheduled

The Arts Council of Calvert County presents the Calvert Barn Quilt Trail Tour Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a $45 fee, with $15 of each ticket going to the arts council’s scholarship fund. The tour check-in will be held at CALVART Gallery at the Prince Frederick Shopping Center. The bus will leave from the shopping center. Call 410-257-7005 for more information.

Show support for vets

Calvert County invites all residents and businesses to show support for military veterans during the week of Nov. 4 to 11. Join in lighting buildings and homes in green to raise awareness and express our profound thanks for the sacrifice and service of our veterans. Operation Green Light, a nationwide initiative spearheaded by the National Association of Counties, unites counties across the country to support those who have bravely served in the armed forces. This campaign serves as a powerful platform to increase awareness about the unique challenges faced by veterans and the wealth of resources available to them.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by changing at least one light bulb in their home or building to a vibrant green. For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/VAC.

News for hunters

The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation, Natural Resources Division, in cooperation with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the start of the 2024-2025 hunting season. Limited hunting will be available at Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm, Flag Ponds Nature Park and the newly added Bennett O. Hughes Memorial Tree Farm.

Hunting is permitted during appropriate seasons and requires a valid hunting license. For information on daily permits, contact the DNR Myrtle Grove office at 301-743-5161.

Safety remains the top priority and all hunters must wear high-visibility daylight fluorescent orange or pink clothing, as required by Maryland regulations. To learn more go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NaturalResources.

Well wellness tips available

Does your property have a well? When was the last time you had it tested? Depending on your property’s location and history, your well should be serviced every three to 10 years to ensure its longevity and your physical health. Regular well testing for contaminants such as manganese, copper and arsenic are essential for your well’s longevity and your physical health. Service tests also check the water flow, water-level and general water qualities including odor, color and possible contaminants. Scheduled maintenance also helps detect issues with well equipment and ensures full pump efficiency. Find well maintenance tips online at calverthealth.org/community/environmentalhealthservices/wellwater.htm.

Download the flood track app

Help the town of Chesapeake Beach, Calvert County and Maryland agencies monitor flooding by downloading the MyCoast App — visit mycoast.org for more information. The MyCoast App makes tracking flooding events easy by automatically linking the daily tide schedules and weather events to your image. Once you create an account you will be able to ad images to Chesapeake Beach’s reports and view others’ reports of flooding in the area. The town will analyze this data along with partnering agencies to make informed management

Feedback sought for amendments to comp plan

The Calvert County Department of Planning and Zoning invites public feedback on proposed amendments to the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan and Huntingtown, Solomons and St. Leonard town center master plans. Residents, businesses and stakeholders are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed amendments. The proposed amendments are available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/and www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/.

Public comments can be received no later than Nov. 18. Questions may be directed to Tay Harris, long range planner, at 410-535-1600, ext. 2333, or Tay.Harris@calvertcountymd.gov.

TDR program applications now being accepted

The Calvert County Commissioners and local Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board announce an increase in the purchase price of Transferable Development Rights for the county’s TDR Reserve program.

The commissioners recently approved a new purchase price of $6,000 per TDR, an increase from the $5,500 price previously established in September 2023. The TDR Reserve program, which facilitates the purchase and sale of development rights, will continue to operate on a first-come, first-served basis, contingent upon available funding and TDR supply. There is no limit on the number of TDRs that an owner can sell. TDRs purchased through the program will be resold at the purchase price paid by county government, plus an additional 1% administrative fee.

Applications for both buyers and sellers are accepted by the Department of Planning & Zoning and are available on the county website at www.CalvertCountymd.gov/TDRReserve.

Check out the new flood maps

The Calvert County Department of Planning and Zoning has launched a new online flood mitigation map system, powered by Forerunner, providing residents with up-to-date details on flood risks for their properties. The platform aims to make it easier for the community to access relevant data and important documents.

The new system allows users to search for a property’s flood risk by address, providing information such as flood zone, base flood elevation, design flood elevation and important flood compliance-related warnings. Each property has a public profile accessible to homeowners, contractors, insurance agents, realtors and others. To explore the new flood mitigation map system, go to calvertcountymd.withforerunner.com.

County announces tree coupon program

The Calvert County Department of Planning and Zoning announces the reopening of its “Spread Your Leaves” tree coupon program to help residents expand forested areas in Calvert County by planting native trees on their property. Now through Nov. 20, residents may obtain a coupon to purchase native trees at a discount from participating nurseries.

Residents can use the printed or digital coupon at participating nurseries for a discount up to $50 per tree for up to six trees. At checkout, residents will register their name, address and tree species. The tree coupon can be obtained through the planning and zoning website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. There, residents will also find a list of participating nurseries, view an interactive map of trees planted through the program, and find information on selecting native tree varieties based on the planting area and environmental benefits.

Vendors Invited for the holidays market and tree lighting ceremony

Calvert County government announced vendor registration is open for the first “Home for the Holidays” market and tree lighting ceremony, taking place Dec. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Prince Frederick.

Local artisans and creators of hand-crafted gifts, decor, arts and more are invited to participate in this festive celebration. In addition to the market, the event will feature live music and food trucks. This is an opportunity for local crafters, artists and makers to showcase their work and connect with the community.

The deadline to register and pay is Nov. 27, with a vendor fee of $25 per space. Vendor fees may be paid by check payable to the Calvert County Treasurer and mailed to Home for the Holidays, Attn: Linda Jones, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Vendors must provide their own setup materials including tents, tables and chairs. For more, contact 410-535-1600, ext. 2223, or SpecialEvents@CalvertCountyMD.