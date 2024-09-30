Calvert County briefs

Work on bridge underway

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has begun pavement repairs on the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge. Crews will make repairs along the concrete bridge deck and replace the navigational lights under the bridge. The state highway administration will close one lane and alternate traffic in the open lane using an overnight flagging operation, Sundays through Thursdays, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

This work will continue through late October, weather permitting. Overnight travelers should plan extra travel time to cross the bridge. This work is necessary to ensure a safe and reliable transportation system.

Customers may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.

Golf course meeting set

The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation invites residents to attend a public input meeting to discuss the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course. The meeting will take place Oct. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course Clubhouse banquet room, located on H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.

This meeting provides an opportunity for residents to engage with the department’s leadership and staff, share feedback and learn more about ongoing and future plans for the golf course. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions, voice concerns and offer suggestions regarding operations, amenities and community involvement.

To learn more about the golf course go to www.ChesapeakeHills.com or call 410-326-GOLF(4653).

Show support for vets

Calvert County invites all residents and businesses to show support for military veterans during the week of Nov. 4 to 11. Join us in lighting buildings and homes in green to raise awareness and express our profound thanks for the sacrifice and service of our veterans. Operation Green Light, a nationwide initiative spearheaded by the National Association of Counties, unites counties across the country to support those who have bravely served in the armed forces. This campaign serves as a powerful platform to increase awareness about the unique challenges faced by veterans and the wealth of resources available to them.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by changing at least one light bulb in their home or building to a vibrant green. For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/VAC.

Town’s cleanup is Oct. 19

The Town of North Beach will provide a limited number of dumpsters for town residents to dispose of garbage, yard waste, bulk items, etc. All items will be accepted excluding hazardous materials. The dumpsters will be available Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until dumpsters are full. The location of the dumpsters will be 3rd Street between Chesapeake Avenue and Dayton Avenue. Call town hall at 410-257-9618.

Land trust to hold art exhibit

The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold the “Art for All Seasons” exhibition, hosted by Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center in Solomons through Oct. 13. The Arts Center is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public is invited to attend Annmarie After Hours Oct. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. to view these breathtaking pieces, meet the artists, and enjoy live music and refreshments. For more information, contact the land trust at 410-414-3400.

News for hunters

The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation, Natural Resources Division, in cooperation with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the start of the 2024-2025 hunting season. Limited hunting will be available at Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm, Flag Ponds Nature Park and the newly added Bennett O. Hughes Memorial Tree Farm.

Hunting is permitted during appropriate seasons and requires a valid hunting license. For information on daily permits, contact the DNR Myrtle Grove office at 301-743-5161.

Safety remains the top priority and all hunters must wear high-visibility daylight fluorescent orange or pink clothing, as required by Maryland regulations. To learn more go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NaturalResources.

Well wellness tips available

Does your property have a well? When was the last time you had it tested? Depending on your property’s location and history, your well should be serviced every three to 10 years to ensure its longevity and your physical health. Regular well testing for contaminants such as manganese, copper and arsenic are essential for your well’s longevity and your physical health. Service tests also check the water flow, water-level and general water qualities including odor, color and possible contaminants. Scheduled maintenance also helps detect issues with well equipment and ensures full pump efficiency. Find well maintenance tips online at calverthealth.org/community/environmentalhealthservices/wellwater.htm.

Download the flood track app

Help the town of Chesapeake Beach, Calvert County and Maryland agencies monitor flooding by downloading the MyCoast App — visit mycoast.org for more information. The MyCoast App makes tracking flooding events easy by automatically linking the daily tide schedules and weather events to your image. Once you create an account you will be able to ad images to Chesapeake Beach’s reports and view others’ reports of flooding in the area. The town will analyze this data along with partnering agencies to make informed management

County to mark Lower Marlboro Freedom Day

Everyone is invited to celebrate Calvert County history during Lower Marlboro Freedom Day, a celebration to commemorate freedom of those who escaped slavery with the help of the British during the War of 1812. The event will be held Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with events at Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church, located at 6519 Lower Marlboro Lane in Owings, and Lower Marlboro Hall, located at 3911 Lower Marlboro Road in Owings.

Festivities include a walking tour, speakers, entertainment, food and exhibits. Several organizations are involved in the sponsoring of this annual event.

For more, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/2949/Lower-Marlboro-Freedom-Day or contact Natural Resources Division Chief Karyn Molines at 410-535-5327.

Sanctuary closed for repairs

Battle Creek Cyprus Swamp Sanctuary has closed temporarily for renovations to the parking lot and storm management system. The start date of renovations is weather dependent and subject to change.

The sanctuary, including its trail system, is expected to remain closed for two weeks or until renovations are fully completed. These necessary upgrades will enhance the sanctuary’s infrastructure, providing better management of stormwater runoff and safeguarding the rare bald cypress swamp.

The nearby Gatewood Preserve and Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm will be open dawn to dusk for hiking. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks.

Feedback sought for amendments to comp plan

The Calvert County Department of Planning and Zoning invites public feedback on proposed amendments to the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan and Huntingtown, Solomons and St. Leonard town center master plans. Residents, businesses and stakeholders are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed amendments. The proposed amendments are available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/and www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/.

Public comments can be received no later than Nov. 18. Questions may be directed to Tay Harris, long range planner, at 410-535-1600, ext. 2333, or Tay.Harris@calvertcountymd.gov.

TDR program applications now being accepted

The Calvert County Commissioners and local Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board announce an increase in the purchase price of Transferable Development Rights for the county’s TDR Reserve program.

The commissioners recently approved a new purchase price of $6,000 per TDR, an increase from the $5,500 price previously established in September 2023. The TDR Reserve program, which facilitates the purchase and sale of development rights, will continue to operate on a first-come, first-served basis, contingent upon available funding and TDR supply. There is no limit on the number of TDRs that an owner can sell. TDRs purchased through the program will be resold at the purchase price paid by county government, plus an additional 1% administrative fee.

Applications for both buyers and sellers are accepted by the Department of Planning & Zoning and are available on the county website at www.CalvertCountymd.gov/TDRReserve.

County provides election information

With the 2024 general election approaching Nov. 5, the Calvert County Board of Elections is making sure residents have the information they need to vote. Whether planning to vote by mail, during early voting or in person on Election Day, information voters need to know to make sure their votes are counted is available.

Before voting, it is important that voter registration is up to date and to verify polling locations. Both tasks can be completed by visiting the Maryland Voter Services website at voterservices.elections.maryland.gov. The last day to register or update voter information is Oct. 15. If this deadline is missed, registration can still be completed at any county polling location during early voting or on Election Day.

Download the flood track app

Help the town of Chesapeake Beach, Calvert County and Maryland agencies monitor flooding by downloading the MyCoast App — visit mycoast.org for more information. The MyCoast App makes tracking flooding events easy by automatically linking the daily tide schedules and weather events to your image. Once you create an account you will be able to ad images to Chesapeake Beach’s reports and view others’ reports of flooding in the area. The town will analyze this data along with partnering agencies to make informed management

Bus service is now fare free

The Calvert Department of Community Resources, Public Transportation Division announces county buses are now fare free. County officials aim to boost ridership among Calvert County residents. While the county will see a projected $27,000 loss in fare box revenue, the fare free model is expected to save $46,500 in annual fare box maintenance costs, resulting in an overall cost savings in the capital project budget. Additionally, increased ridership could lead to higher grant awards under the Maryland Transit Administration’s new funding formula.

Public Transportation currently offers eight fixed bus routes and four demand-response para-transit routes. Riders may board or exit the bus at any safe location along the route. For routes and schedules, visit CalvertCountyMd.gov/BusSchedules.

Check out the new flood maps

The Calvert County Department of Planning and Zoning has launched a new online flood mitigation map system, powered by Forerunner, providing residents with up-to-date details on flood risks for their properties. The platform aims to make it easier for the community to access relevant data and important documents.

The new system allows users to search for a property’s flood risk by address, providing information such as flood zone, base flood elevation, design flood elevation and important flood compliance-related warnings. Each property has a public profile accessible to homeowners, contractors, insurance agents, realtors and others. To explore the new flood mitigation map system, go to calvertcountymd.withforerunner.com.

County announces tree coupon program

The Calvert County Department of Planning and Zoning announces the reopening of its “Spread Your Leaves” tree coupon program to help residents expand forested areas in Calvert County by planting native trees on their property. Now through Nov. 20, residents may obtain a coupon to purchase native trees at a discount from participating nurseries.

Residents can use the printed or digital coupon at participating nurseries for a discount up to $50 per tree for up to six trees. At checkout, residents will register their name, address and tree species. The tree coupon can be obtained through the planning and zoning website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. There, residents will also find a list of participating nurseries, view an interactive map of trees planted through the program, and find information on selecting native tree varieties based on the planting area and environmental benefits.

MARTY MADDEN