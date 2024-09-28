Museum matters

Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.

Charles

The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park will host Robert Sherretta, who will give a lecture titled “The American Revolution’s Critical Support Structure: Subterfuge, Shell Games, and Smuggling” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.

The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. Learn about the history of the Pope’s Creek branch of the Pennsylvania Railroad and the role it played in the growth of La Plata. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/LaPlataTrainStationMuseum, or for group tours call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.

The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park will host Christopher T. George, who will give a lecture titled “Lt. Banastre Tarleton and the Battle of Cowpens, 1781” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.

The Fairytale Museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2935 Festival Way in Waldorf. The museum has interactive exhibits, birthday celebrations, literacy programs and etiquette activities. Admission is $12, free for adults with paid child. Call 844-722-4642 or go to www.fairytalemuseum.org.

The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.

The Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at 3725 Dr. Samuel Mudd Road in Waldorf. Admission is $10 for a house/farm tour. Call 301-645-6870 or go to https://drmudd.org/ or call 301-645-6870.

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.

The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or historicmcconchieschool@gmail.com.

General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.

The Mount Carmel Monastery, which was established for the purpose of preserving the site of the first convent of religious women in the Thirteen Original Colonies is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 5678 Mt. Carmel Road in La Plata. There is also a gift shop. Go to www.restorersmtcarmelmd.org. St. Mary’s

Drayden African American Schoolhouse will host a free open house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 19, at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. Learn about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its rich history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.

Historic St. Mary’s City will host Little Explorers — Tactile Textiles 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation, 47621 Old Cove Road in Lexington Park. Learning through stories, play, art, music and nature. For ages 3 to 5 years old with an adult. The cost is $4, $3 for members and includes one adult. Full-day admission included. Call 301-994-4370.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Spooky Ghost Leaves noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. Part of the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encouraging discovery of nature experiences. Included with museum admission. Registration encouraged. Go to www.museums.stmarysmd.com.

St. Mary’s County Museum Division will host a dinner cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The topic will be WWII on the Potomac. Part of the 2024 Dinner and Cruise Series. Tickets are $85, or $160 per couple and include boat ride, water tour, dessert reception and seafood dinner. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.eventbrite.com.

Historic St. Mary’s City will host a series of Homeschool Wednesday Workshops Wednesday, Oct. 16. The cost for each workshop is $10, $8 for members, and each additional workshop is $7, $5 for members. Call 301-994-4371 for more.

Historic St. Mary’s City will host a free lecture titled “To make the men more settled: the significance of colonizing women” 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at 18751 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City. Learn how settler women’s labor and reproductivity served as the core of colonial-settler society, including its capacity to become a robust population and to disrupt and displace Native peoples. Call 301-994-4370.

Historic St. Mary’s City will host Vampire Manor 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the State House. Enjoy an evening of dark delights and Gothic grandeur at the Vampire Manor. Entertainment by Black Magic Circus featuring a fire-breather, clown and illusionist, tarot readings and screenings of classic movies. Call 301-994-4370.

Historic St. Mary’s City will host Lost City 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at a free lecture titled “Lecture: “To make the men more settled: the significance of colonizing women” 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at 47418 Old State House Road in St Mary’s City. Trick or treat down the city center to the Maryland Dove. Call 301-994-4370.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point. Part of the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encouraging discovery of nature through experiences. Included with museum admission. Registration encouraged. Go to www.museums.stmarysmd.com.

The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. The museum has exhibits, aircraft and a flight simulator. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.

The U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center is located in Lexington Manor Passive Park at 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. The center explores the profound and significant contributions of African Americans in St. Mary’s Count including the two medal of honor winners who served in the 38th Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Colored Troops and fought for the Union during the Civil War. Another exhibit has information on the segregated school system in St. Mary’s County, including details on the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. On the trail between the Interpretive Center and John G. Lancaster Park, learn about African American troops and the Civil War era in St. Mary’s County on informational panels leading to the U.S. Colored Troops Memorial Statue. The center is open by appointment only. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum. Calvert

Calvert Marine Museum will host a Pirate Cruise at 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, aboard the Witchcraft. Wear pirate attire. Bring your own beverages. Tickets are $60 and limited to six passengers. Must be 18 years or older. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Calvert Marine Museum will host Creature Feature 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Learn about an animal in the museum that is not normally on display. Take-home educational coloring pages available. Included with museum admission. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Calvert Marine Museum will host a Halloween Cruise at 3 and 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Discover the bay’s most well-loved ghost stories. Wear a costume and bring favorite beverages and snacks. Tickets are $60 and limited to six passengers. Must be 18 years or older. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Calvert Marine Museum will host Patuxent Appreciation Day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Live music, food and drink vendors, makers of homespun goods, petting zoo, boat rides, toy boat building, displays and activities. Free museum admission. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold Horticulture Helpers 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Work with the horticulture staff on different projects. Tools provided and no experience needed. For ages 16 and older, ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.

Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.

The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.

Calvert Marine Museum will host an exhibit titled “Backyard Ballads” through December 2024. The micro exhibit will inspire visitors to engage in citizen science by learning how to create a welcoming bird habitat in their own yard, as well as learning how to identify our native bird species. Included with museum admission. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Calvert Marine Museum’s Cove Point Lighthouse will be open 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout May. Explore the base of the tower, and learn about the history of the oldest continuously operating lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Calvert Marine Museum will open Lore Oyster House on select dates through September. The 1934 seafood packing house offers exhibits that explore all aspects of oyster processing. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/191/Lore-Oyster-House.