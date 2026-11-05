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Marshall County

Library hosts November garden growing classes

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwOCy_1Gp9K7k300

The Marshall County Public Library will host two garden growing classes with Master Gardener volunteers in November. Sessions run from 10–11 a.m. on Monday, November 9 at MCPL @ Hardin and on Monday, November 23 at MCPL @ Calvert City.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Marshall County Public Library

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