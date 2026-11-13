Calumet and nearby towns are seeing more remote-friendly sales roles, plus solid entry paths into healthcare-focused companies. If you’re good with people and like a mix of tech and customer work, these are worth a look.

Employer: NTT DATA, Inc.

NTT DATA, Inc. Location: Remote (listed for United, PA , home office–based)

(listed for , home office–based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$139,000 base + variable bonus

Senior-level role selling Google Cloud, data, and AI services to big enterprise clients. You’ll own the full sales cycle, work closely with Google’s field teams, and have uncapped incentives plus full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation)

(AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation) Location: United, PA (remote/digital sales focus)

(remote/digital sales focus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inside sales role focused on healthcare customers, working across phone, video, and digital channels. Good fit if you have 2+ years in inside sales or account management and want strong benefits plus training and mentorship in a mission-driven company.

Employer: Cencora (AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation)

(AmerisourceBergen Services Corporation) Location: United, PA

Type: Full-time

Shift: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Great early-career or recent grad role to break into healthcare sales. You’ll rotate through sales teams, help with customer outreach and presentations, travel to meetings and conferences, and get deep training in solution selling and account support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings and clear requirements so you can see where you fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.