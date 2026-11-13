Calumet’s tech scene is small but mighty, and these remote/nearby roles can be a great fit if you’re based here and open to working for larger national employers. All three are senior IT positions with strong impact and solid long‑term career paths.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Location: United, PA (office environment, standard Mon–Fri schedule)

(office environment, standard schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $129,200–$193,850 (Indiana-based range)

Lead product strategy for digital lab platforms that power multiple software products and customer experiences. You’ll own the roadmap for shared capabilities in data, analytics, AI, APIs, and integrations, and work closely with engineering, UX, and AI teams. Ideal if you have 8+ years in software product management and experience with complex, multi-product platforms.

Employer: Cencora

Location: United, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-responsibility role keeping Cencora’s 24x7x365 EDI environment stable so pharmaceutical orders keep moving. You’ll be the primary point of contact for EDI technical issues, performance tuning, capacity planning, and architecture across tools like Sterling B2B Integrator, IBM Transformation Extender, Axway, and more. Best for someone with 12+ years in technical administration and strong root cause analysis skills.

Employer: Cencora

Location: United, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the operational health and stability of Cencora’s Human Health eCommerce and portal platforms. You’ll own incident management, post-launch stabilization, observability, and reliability across hybrid on‑prem + Azure environments, while managing KPIs and technical risk. Great fit if you have 10+ years in engineering plus 5+ years in management, and enjoy hands-on troubleshooting in distributed systems.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often hires for similar positions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.