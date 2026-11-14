⚠️ Online water bill payments down briefly Nov. 15

The City of Callaway will be doing maintenance on CivicPay, the online utility payment system, on Sunday, November 15, 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The work should last about two hours, and online payments may be temporarily unavailable during that time.

Even though November 15 is usually the water bill due date, this year it falls on a Sunday. You can still pay without a late penalty until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2026.

If you need to pay your bill, plan around the Sunday morning outage or pay later that day or on Monday before 5:00 p.m.