⚠️ Online water bill payments down for 2 hours Nov. 15

CivicPay, the City of Callaway’s online utility payment system, will be down for scheduled maintenance on Sunday, November 15, 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m. for about two hours.

During this window, online payments may not work.

Even though the 15th is the usual water bill due date, you will not be charged a late fee as long as your payment is made by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2026.

If you normally pay online on the 15th, consider paying before 10:00 a.m. Sunday or anytime before 5:00 p.m. Monday to avoid any issues.