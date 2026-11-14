A Callaway County arrest warrant was issued Friday for 33-year-old Brandon Murray of Holts Summit, who is accused of raping his half-sister in spring 2021.

According to a probable cause statement, the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report that Murray sexually assaulted his 14-year-old half-sister while he was supervising her. She told deputies that they were smoking marijuana when he allegedly jumped on top of her and raped her.

Deputies later spoke with Murray at his Holts Summit home. He admitted to using drugs around the time of the incident and, after first denying the assault, later admitted to having sex with the victim but claimed it was consensual.

Murray is charged with one count of first-degree rape or attempted rape and one count of incest. No court dates are currently scheduled.