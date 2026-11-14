📅 Lighted Tractor Parade brings holiday magic to Calistoga

The Calistoga Annual Lighted Tractor Parade is back for 2026.

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: In the heart of Calistoga (Napa Valley)

This nationally recognized holiday parade features lighted and decorated tractors, construction and utility vehicles, and festive floats. It started in the late 1990s as a small community gathering and has grown into a major holiday tradition that draws visitors to town and celebrates Calistoga’s agricultural heritage.

You can also use the form on the event page to email the event details to yourself or friends by entering one or more email addresses (separated by commas).