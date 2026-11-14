undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Lighted Tractor Parade returns to Calistoga Dec. 5, 2026
📅 Lighted Tractor Parade brings holiday magic to Calistoga
The Calistoga Annual Lighted Tractor Parade is back for 2026.
- Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026
- Time: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Location: In the heart of Calistoga (Napa Valley)
This nationally recognized holiday parade features lighted and decorated tractors, construction and utility vehicles, and festive floats. It started in the late 1990s as a small community gathering and has grown into a major holiday tradition that draws visitors to town and celebrates Calistoga’s agricultural heritage.
You can also use the form on the event page to email the event details to yourself or friends by entering one or more email addresses (separated by commas).
More Info: Lighted Tractor Parade 2026 | City of Calistoga, ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.