Calistoga’s luxury resort scene is heating up, and Rosewood Calistoga is hiring across guest services and culinary. If you like high-end hospitality and strong benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rosewood Calistoga

Rosewood Calistoga Location: Calistoga, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,000–$75,000/year (plus potential bonus)

(plus potential bonus) Why it’s interesting: Lead the Butler and Guest Experience team for suites and rental homes, from pre-arrival to departure. This role is all about VIP service, team leadership, and creating seamless, luxury stays with strong benefits like zero-cost healthcare options and paid parental leave.

Employer: Rosewood Calistoga

Rosewood Calistoga Location: Calistoga, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.00/hour (plus potential bonus)

(plus potential bonus) Why it’s interesting: Hands-on kitchen role in a luxury resort, leading a station and mentoring junior cooks. You’ll work with high standards for food quality and presentation, with solid perks like complimentary meals, room discounts, and strong PTO.

Employer: Rosewood Calistoga

Rosewood Calistoga Location: Calistoga, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Be the go-to local expert, planning winery visits, dining, spa, and special celebrations for guests. Great fit if you love Napa Valley, enjoy planning, and want to grow in luxury guest services with a strong benefits package.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.