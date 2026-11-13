📅 JV girls basketball game at Vincent

Come out and support the Calipatria JV Girls Basketball team as they play at Vincent.

Date: November 16, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Who: JV Girls Basketball (Calipatria) @ Vincent

JV Girls Basketball (Calipatria) @ Vincent Calendar: CHS Athletics Calendar

Great low-key outing if you have a student on the team or just want to cheer on local athletes.