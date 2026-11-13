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📅 JV Girls Basketball game at Vincent – Nov 16, 5:30 PM
10 days ago
📅 JV girls basketball game at Vincent
Come out and support the Calipatria JV Girls Basketball team as they play at Vincent.
- Date: November 16, 2026
- Time: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
- Who: JV Girls Basketball (Calipatria) @ Vincent
- Calendar: CHS Athletics Calendar
Great low-key outing if you have a student on the team or just want to cheer on local athletes.
More Info: JV Girls Basketball @ Vincent | Calipatria Unified...
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