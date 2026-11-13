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Basketball
📅 Varsity girls basketball game at Vincent on Nov. 16
10 days ago
📅 Varsity Girls Basketball Game at Vincent
Come cheer on the Calipatria High School varsity girls basketball team as they play at Vincent.
- Date: November 16, 2026
- Time: 7:00–8:00 PM
- Who: Varsity girls basketball team, students, families, and community fans
- Where: Vincent (away game)
If you’re part of the CHS Athletics community or just love local sports, mark your calendar and come support the team.
More Info: Varsity Girls Basketball @ Vincent | Calipatria Un...
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