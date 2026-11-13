📅 Varsity Girls Basketball Game at Vincent

Come cheer on the Calipatria High School varsity girls basketball team as they play at Vincent.

Date: November 16, 2026

Time: 7:00–8:00 PM

Who: Varsity girls basketball team, students, families, and community fans

Varsity girls basketball team, students, families, and community fans Where: Vincent (away game)

If you’re part of the CHS Athletics community or just love local sports, mark your calendar and come support the team.