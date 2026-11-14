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Calimesa
LEGO STEAM workshop for kids at library
11 days ago
The Calimesa Public Library will host a LEGO STEAM program for kids ages 6–12 on Saturday, November 14 at 2 PM. Children can build, explore, and learn with LEGO bricks, and all supplies are provided; seating is limited and will be first come, first served, so families should arrive early.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Calimesa Public Library
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