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Calimesa

Monthly cardmaking class at Calimesa Library

8 days ago
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The Calimesa Public Library hosts a cardmaking class on the first Saturday of every month at 1:30 PM. The class is open to all skill levels and offers a fun, creative time to make your own cards.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Calimesa Public Library

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