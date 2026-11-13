California’s defense and aerospace scene is busy right now, and leadership roles are paying well. If you’ve got program or acquisition experience, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: California, MD (with engagement across CONUS/OCONUS sites)

(with engagement across CONUS/OCONUS sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $173,023 – $294,137

Lead a complex $131M C5ISR program portfolio with direct responsibility for about 370 employees and influence across a 970-person enterprise. This is a high-impact role working with senior DoD leaders, driving strategy, performance, and culture across engineering, integration, test, delivery, and field services, with strong benefits and national security mission focus.

Employer: V2X Inc

Location: California, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Foreign Military Sales for the MH-60R aircraft and related systems, working with U.S. and international partners. Good fit if you have at least 3+ years of FMS acquisition/sustainment/logistics experience, strong analytical skills, and can work independently with an active DoD Secret clearance.

Employer: Amelex

Location: California, MD, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160K – $180K

Lead DoD acquisition and project management efforts, guiding schedules, budgets, procurement, and personnel while serving as the primary liaison to government leadership. This role suits seasoned leaders with 5+ years of supervisory experience, deep acquisition knowledge, and an active Secret clearance, plus it comes with a 401(k) match, strong health benefits, and paid leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—strong executive and acquisition talent is in demand here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.