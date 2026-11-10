🛒 California, MD retail jobs with multiple part‑time openings

California’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. These are good fits if you like people, flexible hours, and staying on your feet.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: California, MD (45205 Worth Lane)

(45205 Worth Lane) Type: Part-time, in-store

Pay: $13.00 – $22.00/hour (start rate $16.00)

Work hands-on with pets and aquatic animals, keep habitats clean, and help pet parents with care questions. Great if you love animals, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Carter’s Inc.

Carter’s Inc. Location: California, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.25/hour , based on experience and location

, based on experience and location Help families shop for baby and kids’ clothes, run the register, restock, and explain promos and loyalty perks. Includes a 30% employee discount and access to training and education programs (like tuition-free GED or bachelor’s options).

Employer: Domino’s

Location: California, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Take phone and in-person orders, prep food, run the register, and help keep the store clean and stocked. This is a fast-paced job with lots of movement, from working the line to handling deliveries and inventory.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.