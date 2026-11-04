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Los Angeles
Los Angeles transportation jobs: UPS seasonal delivery, CDL truck driving, and air medical pilot roles
3 days ago
Los Angeles listings here range from local parcel delivery to long-haul trucking and medical aviation. UPS’s Seasonal Support Driver is the only part-time role, using a personal vehicle for package delivery, while Smokey Point Distributing, Jacko Logistics, and Covenant Transport all focus on full-time Class A CDL driving with different freight and route patterns, including dedicated over-dimensional flatbed, no-touch dry van, and team freight. REACH Medical Holdings stands apart as a rotor wing pilot role supporting air medical transport, with the most specialized licensing and flight-hour requirements in the group.
Over-Dimensional Truck Driver - Class A CDL, Dedicated Route
Smokey Point Distributing · 5d ago
Los Angeles, CA
Full Time
$40.38/hr
CDL-A Truck Driver - 100% No-Touch, 60% Drop & Hook
Jacko Logistics · 7d ago
Los Angeles, CA
Full Time
$59.13/hr
CDL-A Truck Driver - $8,000 sign-on bonus
Covenant Transport · 9d ago
Los Angeles, CA
Full Time
$48.08/hr