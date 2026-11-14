You can’t just drive up to this lighthouse. The road’s fine. The problem is who owns the land around it: the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.

Point San Luis Lighthouse sits on a rocky point above Avila Beach, a red and white Victorian looking out over San Luis Bay. Getting there takes a reservation and a guide, and honestly? That’s part of the fun.

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The night the Queen of the Pacific hit bottom

Around 2 AM on May 1, 1888, the passenger steamship Queen of the Pacific crept toward the pier at Port Harford in total darkness. The captain went slow, worried about the rocks at the harbor entrance. She got within about 500 feet of the pier, then settled onto the bottom in just 22 feet of water.

Nobody died, since most of the ship stayed above the waterline, and she was eventually refloated. But the argument afterward was hard to dodge. With a light on the point, she would have made it to the pier easily.

Congress had already set aside $50,000 for a lighthouse here in 1886, but high costs and trouble getting the right parcel of land stalled the project. Construction finally started in 1889. The light first glowed over the bay on June 30, 1890.

The last one of its kind

Point San Luis was built to the same design as two other West Coast lights, one at Table Bluff near Humboldt and one at Ballast Point in San Diego. Of the three, this is the only one still standing. It’s the last lighthouse of its style on the entire West Coast.

It guided ships until 1974, when it was decommissioned and the Coast Guard moved out. In 1992, the federal government handed the 30-acre site to the Port San Luis Harbor District, with one catch: restore it and open it to the public.

A volunteer nonprofit, the Point San Luis Lighthouse Keepers, formed in 1995 to take on that job. My take? It’s the most charming lighthouse on the Central Coast, and it isn’t close.

Why you can’t just walk in

The land the lighthouse sits on is owned by Diablo Canyon Power Plant, and for security reasons the road and the trail are closed to the general public. So every visit is a guided one. You can ride out in a van, hike in with a trail guide, or kayak in.

The easy way: ride the van

The Lighthouse Keepers run docent-led van tours on Wednesdays at noon and 1 PM, and on Saturdays at 11 AM and noon. Tickets run $27 for adults, $25 for seniors and $20 for kids, and you’ll want to book ahead online. Tours go rain or shine.

Park at the Wild Cherry Canyon lot on Avila Beach Drive, between the Cal Poly Pier and Harford Pier. Look for the lighthouse banners on the fence. Show up 15 to 20 minutes early, because the vans leave right on the hour.

The better way: hike the Pecho Coast Trail

If your legs are up for it, this is the one. Guided hikes run Wednesdays and Saturdays, meeting at Port San Luis at 8:30 AM and heading out at 8:45. They’re run by the Pecho Coast Trail Guides through PG&E, a separate group from the lighthouse folks, so reserve through PG&E.

The round trip is a little under 4 miles, and it takes a bit more than an hour to reach the lighthouse. Most of it is flat bluff walking with a few bigger climbs mixed in, and the whole way you’re looking down on Avila, its three piers and the busy port. Kids need to be at least 9.

Expect uneven ground and steep drop-offs, and PG&E warns that rattlesnakes and ticks live out here. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. At the end, an extra $10 gets you the docent tour inside the lighthouse.

Want more trails nearby? Check out our favorite hikes in San Luis Obispo.

Make a day of Avila Beach

Once you’re back from the point, Avila Beach is just down the road. Avila Beach Park, Fisherman’s Beach and Olde Port Beach all line Avila Beach Drive, and each one has its own personality. Here’s our full rundown of the best beaches near San Luis Obispo.

Got a whole weekend? San Luis Obispo is about 15 minutes inland, and there’s plenty to fill it. Start with our list of the best things to do in San Luis Obispo.

Trip tips: grab a rental car to get out here, lock in your hotel before the good rooms are gone, or skip both and book a camper van instead.

So, which one are you picking: the van or the trail?

Rules and fees change, so always confirm current requirements before you go.

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