Most people look up at the Golden Gate Bridge. The better move? Walk underneath it, to the brick fort the bridge’s own chief engineer refused to tear down.

Fort Point sits at the very south end of the span, tucked so tight under the roadway that a giant steel arch hops right over it. It’s free, it’s an easy flat walk along the bay, and the view from its rooftop puts the bridge’s red underbelly practically in your face.

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The bridge was supposed to wipe it out

When the Golden Gate Bridge was being planned in the 1930s, the old fort was in the way, and the plan called for demolishing it. Chief Engineer Joseph Strauss pushed back. He saw the fort as a fine piece of masonry that deserved to be saved as a monument.

So his engineers reworked the south end with a steel arch that spans 318 feet over the fort, carrying the roadway while the brick walls stayed put. Stand in the courtyard and look up. That arch is the whole reason you get to stand there at all.

Bonus irony: while the bridge was going up, the fort it almost replaced served as a base of operations for the construction.

Built for a war that never showed up

The Army built Fort Point between 1853 and 1861, right in the thick of the Gold Rush, to guard San Francisco Bay from a naval attack. It was the only fort of its kind (the Army’s “Third System” design) ever built west of the Mississippi.

It was armed and manned through the Civil War, waiting on a Confederate attack by sea that never came. Its guns never fired a shot in anger. Soldiers came back during World War II, this time to watch the Golden Gate for submarines.

What you’ll find inside

Walk through the entrance and you land in an open courtyard ringed by three tiers of arched brick rooms where cannons once sat. Honestly, the brickwork alone is worth the trip, and the spiral staircases are the kind of stonework nobody bothers building anymore.

The rooms hold exhibits on soldier life, the Buffalo Soldiers, women in the military and the bridge’s construction, plus videos with historic footage. Then climb to the roof. Hot take: it’s the best free Golden Gate Bridge view in the city, with the arch right overhead and the Marin Headlands staring back across the water.

The easy way in: walk the bay

Parking at the fort is limited, so the nicest way in is on foot along the Golden Gate Promenade at Crissy Field. It’s flat, a mix of gravel and pavement, and the bridge gets bigger with every step.

From Crissy Field’s East Beach, the out-and-back runs about 3.6 miles round trip with the fort included. Short on time? Start near the Warming Hut, grab a hot drink, and it’s only about 0.3 miles to the fort along Marine Drive (stay to the side, since cars cruise through hunting for parking).

Hitchcock and the surfers

Movie buffs, this one’s for you. Fort Point is where Alfred Hitchcock filmed the famous water rescue scene in Vertigo (1958), with the bridge looming overhead.

Winter brings a different kind of show. The rocky point just north of the fort throws waves that pull in surfers, so on a good swell day you can watch them ride right under the bridge from the seawall.

Want the view from the other side?

Once you’ve stood under the arch, look straight across the strait. That little beach tucked below the Marin cliffs is Kirby Cove, and it flips the whole picture around.

Here’s our full guide to Kirby Cove if you want to make a day of both sides of the Golden Gate.

Know before you go

The fort’s interior is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and roof access closes at 4:30. It’s closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, but you can walk around the outside any day of the week.

Admission is free. Dogs can join you on the grounds but not inside the fort, and the restrooms are outside, a short walk down the main road.

Bring a real layer. This is the mouth of the Golden Gate, and the wind out here doesn’t care how sunny it looked downtown.

So, have you ever noticed that arch from the bridge deck? Tell us your favorite Golden Gate Bridge view in the comments!

Trip tips: grab a rental car to get around the Bay Area, and lock in your hotel before the good rooms are gone.

Rules and fees change, so always confirm current requirements before you go.

The post The Golden Gate Bridge’s engineer added a 318-foot arch to save this Civil War fort, and you can still walk inside for free appeared first on California is for Adventure.