A ship wrecked off this Mendocino point in 1850 and set off a redwood boom, and the lighthouse there still spins its original 1909 lens

The Mendocino Coast you know got started because a ship crashed. In July 1850 the brig Frolic ran aground just north of Point Cabrillo, and the man who came to salvage it the next year ended up far more interested in the redwoods than the wreck.

That man, Jerome Ford, convinced Henry Meiggs to build a sawmill at the mouth of Big River, and hundreds of mills eventually followed along this coast. Today the headland closest to the wreck holds a light station the National Register calls “an excellent example of a historically intact early 20th century light station,” and getting to it is one of the easiest wins on Highway 1.

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A lighthouse that looks like a little country church

First thing you’ll notice: this isn’t your classic lonely tower on a rock. The tower is attached to the end of a fog-signal building, so the whole thing looks more like a tidy little church perched on the bluff, with nothing but open Pacific behind it.

It switched on at midnight on June 10, 1909, the same day the station was finished. Back then, engines inside the building drove an air compressor that powered twin sirens on the roof to push sound through the fog.

The original lens almost got shipped to Virginia

Up in the lantern room sits a third-order Fresnel lens made by Chance Brothers in England. In 1989 the Coast Guard planned to send it to a museum in Virginia, and the public pushed back hard enough that it stayed right where it belongs.

It hasn’t been a totally smooth ride since. The lens stopped turning in December 2022 when its 1937 motor burned out, and after a rebuild it started rotating again in October 2023, throwing a flash every 10 seconds.

The tower only opens for lens tours on select days. If climbing up there is the whole point of your trip, check the light station’s events schedule before you go.

Getting there: a half-mile stroll downhill

You can’t drive up to the lighthouse unless you’re staying in one of the rentals. Park in the lot inside the gate off Point Cabrillo Drive, next to the restored Kearn farmhouse, then walk about half a mile downhill to the station.

The paved south access road is the easy route, and a dirt path leaves from the north end of the lot if you’d rather wander the bluffs. When we looped the trails around the lighthouse and along the coast, it came out to about 3 miles total.

My take? Go down on the dirt path for the views and come back up on the pavement. Your legs will thank you on the climb back to the car.

The park grounds are open sunrise to sunset, and the lighthouse main floor and the 1st Assistant Lightkeeper’s House are open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. year-round. Dogs are welcome, and our full Point Cabrillo Lighthouse guide has more on the trails and museum.

Come back in mid-December for the whales

Here’s the timing trick. Gray whales start passing Point Cabrillo heading south from mid-December into February, then swing back north between February and early May.

Can’t wait that long? Seals often lounge on the rocks just offshore, popping in and out of the surf. Bring binoculars, find a spot on the bluff (well back from the edge), and give it a few minutes.

Sleep where the lightkeepers did

Want the headland to yourself after the day visitors head home at sunset? Two larger houses and two smaller cottages at the station rent out for overnight stays, including the old head keeper’s house, and some of them are pet-friendly.

The rentals also help support the nonprofit that keeps the station running. Not a bad excuse to book a night with a working lighthouse as your neighbor!

Make a Mendocino day of it

Point Cabrillo sits between the village of Mendocino and Fort Bragg, so it slots easily into a coast day. Pair it with the collapsed sea cave at Russian Gulch State Park or the fern-lined trail at Van Damme State Park, then wander the village with our list of things to do in Mendocino.

Trip tips: grab a rental car to get out here, lock in your hotel before the good rooms are gone, or skip both and book a camper van instead.

So, are you a lens-tour person or a whale-watching person? Tell us which California lighthouse you’d walk out to first.

Rules and fees change, so always confirm current requirements before you go.

The post A ship wrecked off this Mendocino point in 1850 and set off a redwood boom, and the lighthouse there still spins its original 1909 lens appeared first on California is for Adventure.