Danish settlers founded this Santa Barbara County town in 1911, and starting Nov. 27 it lights up for a five-week Christmas festival

You don’t need a passport to spend Christmas in Denmark this year. You need a full tank of gas and a weekend in Solvang, a little Danish village about 46 miles northwest of Santa Barbara.

From November 27 through January 3, the whole town leans all the way into Julefest, its Danish-style Christmas celebration. Think a nightly light and music show, a parade, mischievous elves hiding all over town, and bakeries turning out Danish pastries by the trayful.

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A Danish village that started as a land deal

Solvang means “sunny field” in Danish, and the name fits the rolling Santa Ynez Valley around it. Danish Americans founded the town in 1911 after buying close to 9,000 acres of the old Rancho San Carlos de Jonata land grant.

Here’s the fun twist: the storybook look came later. Local architect Earl Petersen started adding Danish Provincial facades to older buildings in 1931, and the first of the town’s four windmills went up in the mid-1940s.

What Julefest looks like this year

The main event happens after dark. Every night of the festival, Solvang Park runs a light and music show from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 10-minute show starting at the top of each hour.

Want the big moments? The tree lighting ceremony is Friday, December 4, and the Julefest parade rolls through town the next day, Saturday, December 5.

In between, there’s a town-wide scavenger hunt for the Nisser, the mischievous little elves of Danish Christmas folklore. Santa also posts up at Santa’s Village in Solvang Park from noon to 4 p.m. on festival weekends in late November and December, and open-air maker’s markets fill the park on Wednesday afternoons into the evening in December.

If you’d rather not stay up for midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Copenhagen Countdown runs from 2 to 4 p.m. on December 31. Kind of a genius idea for anyone with kids (or anyone who’s just tired).

Christmas never really leaves Solvang

Even in the middle of summer, this town has a Christmas habit. The Jule Hus gift shop sells ornaments, wooden nutcrackers, and Scandinavian handicrafts all year, and its red, half-timbered storefront is a favorite photo stop.

We’ve wandered these streets ourselves, and walking out empty-handed is harder than it sounds. If you’ve got a full day, our guide to the best things to do in Solvang covers the wine tasting rooms, the ostriches (yes, really), and the beaches nearby.

Don’t skip the mermaid (or the pastries)

Solvang has its own bronze Little Mermaid, a half-size replica of the famous Copenhagen statue, put in place in 1976. It sits perched above a fountain in town, minus the chilly Copenhagen harbor.

Fairy tale fans should climb the stairs to the Hans Christian Andersen Museum, tucked above The Book Loft. It holds hundreds of volumes, including illustrated first editions, plus a model of the author’s childhood home.

Then go find aebleskiver. These round, fluffy Danish pancake balls come dusted in powdered sugar with jam for dipping, and they taste even better when it’s chilly out.

How to plan your Julefest trip

Solvang is about an hour’s drive from Santa Barbara, so it pairs easily with a coast weekend. Our list of things to do in Santa Barbara can fill the other half of the trip.

My pick: go on a weeknight. Parade weekend is the big draw, but strolling the village after dark without fighting for sidewalk space is the real magic.

Trip tips: grab a rental car to get out here, lock in your hotel before the good rooms are gone, or skip both and book a camper van instead.

So, are you a light show person or a pastry-crawl person? Tell us which Julefest night you’re planning around.

Rules and fees change, so always confirm current requirements before you go.

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