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Auburn’s median sale price reached $688,521 in the three months ending October 2026, up 11.7% from $616,500 a year earlier, according to newly released data from Redfin. The rise was not driven by a shift toward larger homes. The median price per square foot rose almost as much, up 11.4% to $357 from $321, which suggests buyers in this Placer County city of 13,506 paid more for comparable space rather than simply buying bigger houses.

Prices and the sample size

The gain was even larger compared with the prior period. The median sale price rose 14.8% from $600,000 in the three months ending September 2026. Auburn is a small market, though. Only 49 homes sold during the latest three-month window, and with a sample that size, a handful of higher-priced sales can move the median noticeably. The month-over-month jump may partly reflect the mix of homes that happened to close rather than a broad repricing over just a few weeks. The year-over-year increase in price per square foot gives the overall price trend more support.

Sellers also raised their expectations. The median list price was $754,149, compared with $679,000 a year earlier. Even so, homes generally sold for somewhat less than asking. The sale-to-list ratio was 98.1%, meaning the typical home closed slightly below its list price. The share of homes selling above list price edged up to 27.1% from 25.0% a year ago.

Over a longer stretch, the latest median sits above the $595,000 recorded two years ago. Over the past five years, Auburn prices have risen 10.2% from $625,000 in the same period of 2021. Nationally, home prices also rose year-over-year, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.

A faster market for sellers

Homes in Auburn moved much more quickly than they did a year ago. The median time on market was 19 days, down 47.2% from 36 days in the three months ending October 2025. In practical terms, the typical listing found a buyer more than two weeks sooner than last fall. That pace held steady compared with the three months ending September, when the median was also 19 days. It remains slower than the 12-day median recorded five years ago, during the height of the pandemic-era buying rush.

Sales volume was nearly flat. There were 49 homes sold, up 2.1% from 48 a year earlier and unchanged from the prior three-month period. Sales were well above the 38 recorded two years ago but far below the 79 homes that sold in the same period of 2021.

Inventory and supply

Active inventory stood at 105 listings, up 6.1% from 99 a year ago but down 3.7% from 109 in the three months ending September. New listings totaled 51, compared with 54 a year earlier and 67 in the prior period. A slowdown in new listings heading into late fall is typical, since fewer sellers tend to list homes as the year winds down.

With 105 active listings and 49 sales, Auburn had about 2.1 months of supply. That figure points to a tight sellers’ market, in which buyers have limited choices. A balanced market is generally considered to have several more months of supply than Auburn currently does, so sellers held an advantage on pricing and timing even though homes are not consistently selling above asking.

Affordability pressures

Higher prices arrived alongside higher borrowing costs. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 7.33% in October 2026, up from 6.86% in September and 6.25% in October 2025, according to Freddie Mac data compiled by the Federal Reserve. The 15-year fixed rate averaged 6.66% in October, compared with 5.49% a year earlier.

Together, the price gain and the rate increase pushed monthly costs up considerably. Assuming 20% down on a 30-year fixed loan, the principal and interest payment on a median-priced Auburn home comes to about $3,787 a month. That is $751 more per month than a year ago, when the comparable payment was $3,037. The current payment equals 55.0% of the median household’s monthly income, well above the 43% threshold commonly used to define affordability.

Measured another way, a median-priced home in Auburn costs 8.3 times the city’s median household income of $82,674, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. A price-to-income ratio above 5 is generally considered unaffordable. Demand pressure also does not appear to stem from population growth. California Department of Finance estimates show Auburn’s population dipped 0.2% over the past year.

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