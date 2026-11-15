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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Greenbrae Today
There are some nice free items being offered right now in and around Greenbrae. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for you or a neighbor.
DON MATTINGLY SIGNED 16X20 PHOTO NEW YORK YANKEES
Item: Framed, signed Don Mattingly photo (New York Yankees)
Size: Photo is 16" x 20"; frame with glass is 18" x 22"
Details: Inscribed "To: Norm Best wish Don Mattingly". There is some wrinkling on the lower mat that looks like water damage, but the signed photo itself is still a special piece for any Yankees or baseball fan.
Condition notes: Framed, with glass; mat has visible water-related wrinkling.
Location: McAllister, Kentfield, CA (near Greenbrae)
Source: Nextdoor
Assorted Clothing Bundle
Item: Bundle of women’s clothing
What’s included: Jeans, shirts, and sweaters in various styles and colors
Sizes: All size XS tops and pants size 0
Good for: Someone who wears extra small and wants a mix of casual pieces without spending money.
Location: Marin Park, Greenbrae, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Black Leather Sofa
Item: Black leather sofa
Condition: Described as comfortable and in good condition
Details: Simple leather couch that could work in a living room, den, or office. (No dimensions listed, so you may want to ask the poster and measure your space.)
Location: McAllister, Kentfield, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Free items in Greenbrae and nearby towns tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.