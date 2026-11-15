There are some nice free items being offered right now in and around Greenbrae. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for you or a neighbor.

Item: Framed, signed Don Mattingly photo (New York Yankees)

Size: Photo is 16" x 20"; frame with glass is 18" x 22"

Details: Inscribed "To: Norm Best wish Don Mattingly". There is some wrinkling on the lower mat that looks like water damage, but the signed photo itself is still a special piece for any Yankees or baseball fan.

Condition notes: Framed, with glass; mat has visible water-related wrinkling.

Location: McAllister, Kentfield, CA (near Greenbrae)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Bundle of women’s clothing

What’s included: Jeans, shirts, and sweaters in various styles and colors

Sizes: All size XS tops and pants size 0

Good for: Someone who wears extra small and wants a mix of casual pieces without spending money.

Location: Marin Park, Greenbrae, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black leather sofa

Condition: Described as comfortable and in good condition

Details: Simple leather couch that could work in a living room, den, or office. (No dimensions listed, so you may want to ask the poster and measure your space.)

Location: McAllister, Kentfield, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Greenbrae and nearby towns tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.