📅 Adult pine cone turkey craft at Educational Park Library

Adults are invited to a free monthly craft time at the Educational Park Branch Library, where this session’s project is making pine cone turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Who: Adults only

Adults only Cost: Free

Free Where: Educational Park Branch Library

Registration: Required – registration for this session is already closed

If you need accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for library events, contact the library at 408-808-2355 or Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.

Check future Adult Craft Club dates if you’d like to join another session.