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San Jose
📅 Free adult pine cone turkey craft at local library
4 days ago
📅 Adult pine cone turkey craft at Educational Park Library
Adults are invited to a free monthly craft time at the Educational Park Branch Library, where this session’s project is making pine cone turkeys for Thanksgiving.
- Who: Adults only
- Cost: Free
- Where: Educational Park Branch Library
- Registration: Required – registration for this session is already closed
If you need accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for library events, contact the library at 408-808-2355 or Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.
Check future Adult Craft Club dates if you’d like to join another session.
More Info: Adult Craft Club: Pine Cone Turkeys | San José Pub...
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