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📢 Free OneInMath tutoring for K–3 students
4 days ago
📢 Free K–3 math help with OneInMath
Build your child’s confidence in math with this free program for elementary students in grades K–3.
Kids get one-on-one support from trained volunteers while they work through fun math activities, games, and lessons that reinforce foundational math skills. Each child moves at their own pace in a supportive setting.
How to join
- Go to the One in Math website to register.
- You may need to share some personal information to sign up, so be sure to review One in Math’s Privacy Policy.
- For questions, email vs.sjpl@sjlibrary.org.
Accessibility Need an accommodation under the ADA? Contact the library at 408-808-2355 or Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.
More Info: OneInMath: Math Program for K-3 | San José Public ...
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