📢 Free K–3 math help with OneInMath

Build your child’s confidence in math with this free program for elementary students in grades K–3.

Kids get one-on-one support from trained volunteers while they work through fun math activities, games, and lessons that reinforce foundational math skills. Each child moves at their own pace in a supportive setting.

How to join

Go to the One in Math website to register.

website to register. You may need to share some personal information to sign up, so be sure to review One in Math’s Privacy Policy .

. For questions, email vs.sjpl@sjlibrary.org.

Accessibility Need an accommodation under the ADA? Contact the library at 408-808-2355 or Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.