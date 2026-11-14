📅 No School for Thanksgiving Break: Nov 25–27, 2026

Pleasant Ridge Union School District schools will be closed for Thanksgiving Break from Wednesday, November 25, 2026 through Friday, November 27, 2026.

There will be no school on these days.

If you have students in the district, be sure to:

Arrange childcare or supervision for Nov 25–27

or supervision for Adjust your work and travel plans as needed

District office address: 22580 Kingston Lane, Grass Valley, CA 95949

Main phone: (530) 268-2800