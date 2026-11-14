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Grass Valley
📅 No school Nov 25–27 for Thanksgiving Break
4 days ago
📅 No School for Thanksgiving Break: Nov 25–27, 2026
Pleasant Ridge Union School District schools will be closed for Thanksgiving Break from Wednesday, November 25, 2026 through Friday, November 27, 2026.
There will be no school on these days.
If you have students in the district, be sure to:
- Arrange childcare or supervision for Nov 25–27
- Adjust your work and travel plans as needed
District office address: 22580 Kingston Lane, Grass Valley, CA 95949
Main phone: (530) 268-2800
More Info: Thanksgiving Break - No School | Pleasant Ridge Un...
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