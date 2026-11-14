📅 Celebrate 117 Years at Park Branch Library Open House

Join neighbors at Park Branch Library on Saturday, November 14, 2026 for an afternoon of crafts, music, and community.

Schedule:

1–4 pm – DIY holiday cards in the upstairs reading room

– DIY holiday cards in the 2–3 pm – “Hardly Strictly Bluegrass at 25: The Big Twang!” panel in the downstairs program room

– panel in the 3:30–4:30 pm – Live performance by Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band in the downstairs program room

– Live performance by in the 4:30–5 pm – Refreshments in the upstairs reading room

All activities are at Park Branch Library and are designed to help you connect with your community and celebrate 117 years of service to the neighborhood.