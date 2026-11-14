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San Francisco
📅 Park Branch Library 117th Anniversary Open House
3 days ago
📅 Celebrate 117 Years at Park Branch Library Open House
Join neighbors at Park Branch Library on Saturday, November 14, 2026 for an afternoon of crafts, music, and community.
Schedule:
- 1–4 pm – DIY holiday cards in the upstairs reading room
- 2–3 pm – “Hardly Strictly Bluegrass at 25: The Big Twang!” panel in the downstairs program room
- 3:30–4:30 pm – Live performance by Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band in the downstairs program room
- 4:30–5 pm – Refreshments in the upstairs reading room
All activities are at Park Branch Library and are designed to help you connect with your community and celebrate 117 years of service to the neighborhood.
More Info: Celebration: Park Branch Open House | San Francisc...
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