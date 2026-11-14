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📅 Online PELLET-B test prep workshop on Nov. 17
3 days ago
📅 Online PELLET-B test prep workshop on November 17
If you’re planning to take the PELLET-B (POST) exam for law enforcement careers, there’s an online workshop you can join.
- Date: November 17, 2026
- Time: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
- Format: Zoom workshop
- Host: California Highway Patrol, with Stevie Daniels
The session is designed to help you get ready for the PELLET-B test. To attend, join using the Zoom link provided on the CHP event page for this workshop.
More Info: PELLET-B (POST) Workshop with Stevie Daniels
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