📅 Online PELLET-B test prep workshop on November 17

If you’re planning to take the PELLET-B (POST) exam for law enforcement careers, there’s an online workshop you can join.

Date: November 17, 2026

November 17, Time: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Format: Zoom workshop

workshop Host: California Highway Patrol, with Stevie Daniels

The session is designed to help you get ready for the PELLET-B test. To attend, join using the Zoom link provided on the CHP event page for this workshop.